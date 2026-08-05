Turning AI momentum into business transformation

Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) is creating new opportunities for businesses to transform operations by helping organisations understand, decide and act across connected workflows.

These opportunities – and what it takes to realise them – were among the themes explored at SAP Now AI Tour Southeast Asia, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in August.

Mr Liher Urbizu, president and managing director of SAP Southeast Asia, said the number of Singapore businesses experimenting with, scaling or leading in agentic AI has more than doubled over the past 12 months, rising from 25 per cent to 60 per cent.

Sharing insights from SAP’s Value of AI Report 2026, he said businesses in Singapore expect returns from the technology to reach US$9.8m (S$12.6 million) over the next two years, almost double last year’s estimate.

“Southeast Asia has moved beyond asking whether to adopt AI and is now focused on how to scale it for real business impact,” said Mr Urbizu.