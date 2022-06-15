Under the hood of Singapore’s Silicon Valley: The inner workings of a thriving start-up ecosystem

Start-ups are big business and their importance to the global economy is growing rapidly. According to The Global Startup Ecosystem Report, the top 100 emerging ecosystems in 2021 were worth US$540 billion (S$739 billion) collectively. This marked a 55-per-cent increase over 2020. Singapore’s start-up ecosystem was ranked in the top 20, alongside New York, Tokyo, Seoul and Stockholm.

While there are notable examples of homegrown start-ups that have made it into the big leagues — Shopee and Grab to name a few — start-ups don’t often develop into successful businesses on their own. According to the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), they need a supportive ecosystem of business and research partners as well as investors to help evolve innovative products into a viable commercial reality.

In Singapore, LaunchPad is an example of how the public and private sectors can come together to grow the country’s start-up ecosystem. Planned and developed by JTC, the two LaunchPads situated at one-north and Jurong Innovation District aim to be vibrant hubs for ideation and innovation.

Since its inception, LaunchPad has housed over 1,300 start-ups in the biomedical sciences, infocomm, media, urban solutions, electronics and engineering industries. It has also generated more than S$400 million in total start-up revenue. This figure is in keeping with the fast-paced growth of start-ups in Singapore, on track with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s call for Singapore companies and entrepreneurs to make their mark in the new economy in last year’s National Day Rally speech.

FOSTERING PARTNERSHIPS FOR SUCCESS

Many new solutions and technologies are taking shape at LaunchPad. For example, LaunchPad @ one-north is home to ACE (Antiviral Coating Expert), a friendly-looking 1.2m-tall robot. The brainchild of antimicrobial tech start-up Speco and Simpple, which produces autonomous cleaning robots, ACE was designed to rove around the toughest indoor environments and coat them with Speco’s non-toxic antiviral solution.