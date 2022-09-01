Understanding blood cancers, and how treatment advances offer hope

Blood cancer affects people across all ages and genders. However, awareness of the disease remains low due to its disparate nature.

“Many people think that there’s only one type of blood cancer; they are more aware of other common cancers such as colorectal and breast cancer,” said Dr Colin Phipps, senior consultant, haematology, at Parkway Cancer Centre Singapore.

In reality, there are different types of blood cancers, many of which can be life-threatening if left untreated. In Singapore, blood cancers are among the 10 most frequent cancers in men and women, based on data from the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2019. And according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer’s Cancer Today, approximately 40 per cent of global blood cancer cases in 2020 were diagnosed in Asia.

BLOOD CANCERS, EXPLAINED

Blood cells are essential for survival. They transport oxygen and nutrients around the body, help fight infection and control bleeding, among other important functions. When a person has blood cancer, the normal production and functioning of blood cells are disrupted.

Most blood cancers start in the bone marrow; the most common types are the leukaemias, lymphomas and multiple myelomas. While some types are slow-growing, Dr Phipps shared that certain aggressive blood cancers, such as acute leukaemias, can pose an immediate threat to life, with the patient’s condition deteriorating rapidly within months.

According to Dr Phipps, there are only a few known risk factors that increase the susceptibility of a person to blood cancer – these include occupational exposure to certain chemicals and pre-existing chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. Patients who require long-term immunosuppressive medications may also be more vulnerable. However, for the population at large, no clear risk factors can be identified.

SPOT THE RED FLAGS

Common symptoms of blood cancer include unexplained prolonged fever, an increased incidence of bleeding (around the gums, for instance), fatigue and unintentional weight loss.

Some patients may experience “drenching” night sweats, “the sort that leaves the whole pillow wet and requires a change of clothes”, said Dr Phipps.

As blood cancer symptoms resemble those of other conditions, some cases may not be easily detected. Dr Phipps said it is not uncommon for the more slow-growing blood cancers, such as chronic leukaemia, to be picked up only through abnormal blood count results during routine health screenings.

POST-DIAGNOSIS: A LOOK AT TREATMENT OPTIONS