Unlocking immune health with the benefits of fungi

According to Ms Zhong, fungi are gaining recognition for their scientifically supported health benefits. Rich in compounds that boost immune function, respiratory health and overall vitality, they offer a robust option for enhancing well-being.

Holistic Way recently introduced its Premium Gold Royal Imperial Lingzhi Blend that features four types of fungi: Lingzhi (reishi mushroom), turkey tail, lion’s mane and cordyceps. This unique combination is designed to strengthen immune response while promoting respiratory and cognitive health.

Lingzhi has long been valued for its contributions to longevity and vitality. Rich in triterpenoids and polysaccharides, it is known, too, for its antioxidant properties, which help protect cells and tissues from damage caused by oxidative stress.

Similarly, turkey tail mushrooms are a notable source of polysaccharides and beta-glucans, both of which are important for fortifying the immune system. “Beta-glucans help strengthen gut health, which in turn elevates immune function,” explained Ms Zhong. She also noted that a randomised clinical trial found that active compounds in turkey tail mushroom extract act as prebiotics, improving the composition of the intestinal microbiome.

Lion’s mane mushrooms, known as yamabushitake in Japan, contain hericenones and erinacines, which studies have shown to stimulate the production of nerve growth factor, supporting neurological health. Ms Zhong further cited research indicating that adults with mild age-related memory issues who took lion’s mane extract saw improvements in brain function compared to those who did not.

Used in traditional Chinese medicine as a tonic to boost energy, appetite, stamina and endurance, cordyceps – a parasitic fungus that targets insects – contains an active compound called cordycepin, known for its anti-ageing and antioxidant properties.

Said Ms Zhong: “Cordycepin acts like a cellular battery by increasing the production of adenosine triphosphate, the energy currency of cells. This enhances oxygen utilisation and supports endurance.”

She also referenced a study showing that healthy older adults experienced improved exercise performance after taking a cordyceps supplement for 12 weeks. “This aligns with the long-held belief in China that cordyceps may help increase resistance to fatigue.”

BUILDING BETTER HEALTH WITH SUPPLEMENTS AND LIFESTYLE ADJUSTMENTS