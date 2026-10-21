Up close with Scuderia Ferrari HP: A special race-week experience from Shell
Selected Shell Go+ and Shell Fleet customers attended an exclusive Shell Singapore event celebrating its long-standing Innovation Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP.
The build-up to the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix took a more intimate turn on Oct 8, when Shell invited a select group of customers to an exclusive event featuring Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Wakuda Restaurant and Bar at Marina Bay Sands.
Among those in attendance were regular Shell customer Jordan Lee, 43, and his son Ryler, 5. “We watch Formula 1 races on TV together and my son is probably a bigger fan of the sport than I am!” said Mr Lee. “It was wonderful to be able to share the experience with Ryler.”
The event celebrated Shell’s long-standing Innovation Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, which extends from Formula 1 to products for everyday motorists, including Shell V-Power fuel.
A SHARED PASSION FOR FORMULA 1
About 95 guests attended the invitation-only event, while more than 90 joined virtually. Among those invited were Shell Go+ members and Shell Fleet customers.
Customers also had opportunities in September to win signed Scuderia Ferrari HP 2026 racing merchandise, while Shell and Pop Mart launched a limited-edition set of Hacipupu: The Little Racer collectibles at selected Shell service stations.
For sales manager Catherine*, seeing the drivers in person was an experience she will not soon forget. “I’ve supported the Scuderia Ferrari HP team since I started watching Formula 1 three or four years ago,” she said. “To me, Ferrari represents style, performance and excitement.”
Hamilton and Leclerc received an enthusiastic welcome before taking part in an interactive on-stage segment. During a blind box activity, both drivers had to identify objects by touch. When presented with a mini replica racing helmet, Leclerc correctly identified it as his own. “I know this is my helmet because mine is glossy and Lewis’ is matte,” he said.
During the moderated Q&A session, the pair answered questions from fans on topics ranging from their favourite circuits and how they keep calm during races to advice for children on persevering through tough times.
One audience member asked what the drivers would choose if they could design a one-off livery for their Formula 1 car. Hamilton said he would choose the same shade of yellow as his helmet and the Ferrari badge. Inspired by the animated film Cars, Leclerc opted for a Lightning McQueen-themed motif featuring the number 95.
FROM PIT LANE TO EVERYDAY PERFORMANCE
Beyond the Q&A and official group photo with Hamilton and Leclerc, guests enjoyed lunch, games and activities. Some took part in a trivia quiz, while others tested their reflexes at the Reaction Wall challenge, where they had 30 seconds to tap as many randomly lit lights on a vertical grid as possible. Similar exercises are used by Formula 1 drivers to train their reaction times.
“This year is special for Shell Singapore, as we celebrate 135 years of serving customers here,” said Mr Tan Min Yih, senior vice president of Shell Mobility Asia. “What we learn on the track helps us continuously improve what we bring to customers on the road.”
That track-to-road connection is central to Shell’s work with Scuderia Ferrari HP on fuels and lubricants. According to Shell, Shell V-Power is the only fuel used, trusted and recommended by Ferrari. The fuel is formulated to clean critical engine components and help maintain engine performance. Shell also says that 100 per cent of the performance-boosting technology used in Shell V-Power road fuel is used by Scuderia Ferrari HP on the track.
In his closing address, Mr Doong Shiwen, general manager of mobility and convenience at Shell Singapore, reflected on the partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP and its connection with customers. “For more than seven decades, Shell and Ferrari have shared a commitment to passion, performance, innovation and teamwork,” he said. “Today, we are pleased to share that story with the people who matter most: you – our customers, partners and fans.”
For more on race week, visit Shell Singapore’s social media pages for event highlights.
*Catherine declined to give her last name.