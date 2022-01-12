Upskilling her way to new business opportunities in the legal tech space 

The past decade has been an era of disruption. Digitalisation was already beginning to transform how we work and play, but a pandemic-hit world has accelerated the pace at which businesses have had to adapt.

Singapore felt the impact of this when its unemployment rate rose to 3 per cent in 2020, from 2.3 per cent the year before.

CROSSROADS TO CHANGE

While some view upskilling or reskilling only as a means to find employment, there are those, like Ms Low Wei Ling, who train to achieve meaningful career transitions.

In her previous role, Ms Low worked with startups and educational institutions to develop entrepreneurial and innovation curriculums and programmes for young minds. Part of her job entailed working with developers to determine the use case – a description of how users interact with an app or system – for their software.

Ms Low felt that it was important for her to pick up programming knowledge as doing so would enable her to better understand requirements by asking developers the right questions. This would in turn allow her to get the information she needed and perform her job better.

She opted for a data science and machine learning course with an overseas institution in 2019. Now, she is a technology specialist in the legal sector, working on digital strategy and transformation for law firms.

THE TRIGGER POINT

What began as a communication bridge to find deeper understanding with vendors turned into a opportunity for Ms Low as she approached the age of 30. But even with her personal interest in basic programming, she found herself facing a steep learning curve.

“Coming from a non-programming background, I struggled to understand certain programming concepts and how to apply them,” she shared. Thankfully, during this “boot camp of about six months”, she found support from like-minded new friends. “I sought help from classmates, friends and forums. I also watched YouTube videos and used free resources,” she said.

In her class, she spotted many others in their early 20s to mid-30s who were also seeking mid-career upskilling or reskilling – a sign of today’s rapidly evolving work environment. “Students came from diverse backgrounds, from F&B to banking,” she noted.

Ms Low also observed workers in their 40s and 50s who were enrolled in other courses as they too sought to expand their skills. She found it particularly inspiring. “I am impressed at their pursuit of something completely different from skills they had previously spent 10 years or longer honing. To walk away from that and begin a new chapter takes great mental resilience and open-mindedness in stepping out of one’s comfort zone.”

DISCOVERING NEW ASPECTS TO ONESELF

After completing her course, Ms Low eventually identified potential opportunities in the legal tech space. “I feel that tech in law is still in its nascent stage. Every employer thinks it is cool for a legal person to have a background in law but not all of them are able to utilise someone with the specialized knowledge,” she observed.

Today, she works on a project basis, helping companies that are seeking digital solutions while incorporating digital brand consultancy to her work. In some ways, it is similar to her previous role, except that her new skills have opened up avenues in an altogether new industry.

“Having tech skills is seen as essential,” she said, sharing that many companies are looking to hire a person with tech knowledge. She credits her course for granting her both tangible skills in understanding code and complex graphs as well as intangible skills “such as developing communication skills with programmers, developers, engineers; understanding bottlenecks in tech projects; and improved facilitation skills between people from tech and non-tech backgrounds”.

A FUTURE TO GROW INTO

Inspired by the positive signs in the field of legal tech, Ms Low is looking forward to immersing herself in her newfound role. “I am looking to getting my law licence, as well as project and product management certification,” she said.

During her spare time, she volunteers with Better.sg, a platform that builds digital tools to address societal issues. She co-leads digital projects, working with a team of UX/UI designers, developers and content writers to help animal shelters conduct their work more effectively.

Ms Low feels that anyone looking to upskill should be sure of what area they want to specialise in. She said: “Employers may not always seek employees with a more general skillset, so one should be certain about the value of their chosen upskill path to see a worthwhile time and cost investment.”

Explore steps to upskill and prepare for the ever-shifting career landscape.

