Upskilling opens doors for mid-career switchers in their 40s

Ms Cathie Chew, 49, had been an insurance agent for 24 years when her husband lost his hearing after complications that resulted from the consumption of raw fish.

She gave up her career and put her life on hold as she became his full-time primary caregiver. After close to four years, her husband’s condition stabilised and Ms Chew could then focus on planning her next career step.

Realising that she had so much to share about her caregiving journey, Ms Chew decided to write and self-publish a book – entitled From Raw Meal to Real Deal. The project was a form of emotional catharsis for the couple and it helped to lift her husband out of his depression. It was also a chance for them to reconnect and work together as he edited the book.

To help her book reach a wider audience, Ms Chew took up courses in Business Model Canvas, Agility in Marketing, Digital Platforms Management, and Usability Engineering at continuing education and training provider NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB).

In addition to acquiring marketing and branding skills for her book, she wanted to deepen her professional skillsets – and the courses delivered.

Business Model Canvas taught her to analyse her business objectives, strengths, weaknesses and unique selling points. Equipped with this knowledge, she now needed to know how to apply what she learnt to reach her target audiences.

Enter Agility in Marketing, which educated Ms Chew on the multiple platforms that reach different audiences, which helped make her a more effective marketer.

This was taken a step further by the Usability Engineering course, which helped her gain a deeper understanding of consumers and the finer points of audience engagement.

“As a self-publisher and entrepreneur, it kept me motivated as NTUC LHUB offered courses with learning objectives that were aligned with my business goals and what I wanted to achieve for my book,” she said. “The courses also kept me active, both intellectually and socially. I gained new skills and knowledge, and got to know my course mates, some of whom I still keep in contact with today.”

Ms Chew used her SkillsFuture Credits to fund these courses. As an NTUC Union member, she was able to tap into her Union Training Assistance Programme to further fund the courses. She has since written four more books.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO LIFELONG LEARNING

Ms Chew is not alone in recognising the importance of upskilling. By embracing a lifelong learning mindset, individuals can acquire the skills needed for a successful career switch – such as pivoting to new job roles or industries.

With numerous training support and funding schemes available, upskilling in job-ready skills through world-class training content at NTUC LHUB is made accessible. Such skills include Critical Core Skills or adaptive skills, and Tech-Lite Skills, which are considered foundational and transferable competencies for everyone.

“These skills will enable workers to boost their foundational competencies and digital fluency. NTUC LHUB’s outcome-focused training serves to equip individuals with Critical Core Skills and Tech-Lite Skills, which will help them regardless of sectors or job functions, to adapt well to digital transformation and efficiently navigate workplace disruptions,” explained NTUC LHUB’s director of strategy, Ms Soh Hooi Peng.

Two other NTUC LHUB trainees, who are also in their 40s, share their lifelong learning journeys and resulting career transformations.

PIVOTING TO TECH