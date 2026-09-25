Using AI to stay ahead of payment fraud

WHY TRADITIONAL FRAUD CHECKS ARE FALLING BEHIND

Fraud prevention has long relied on fixed rules that flag or block risky transactions. These checks remain important but can struggle to keep pace with new fraud tactics and digital channels. Increasingly, criminals are not just intercepting payments but impersonating the people making them.

“Fraudulent activities and scams are moving from transaction to identity,” said Ms Adeline Kim, Visa’s group country manager for regional Southeast Asia and senior vice president for global clients in Asia Pacific. “Scammers can now tailor exactly how and when they strike to make it convincing.”

Undetected fraud can cost businesses money, disrupt operations and damage reputations. But overly strict checks can block legitimate transactions – frustrating customers and potentially sending them elsewhere.

Ms Kim said fraudsters were also using technology to target weak points more quickly.

“For banks, merchants and fintechs, the concern is no longer just how much fraud there is, but the speed and scale at which it can strike,” she added. “The response has to be just as fast, intelligent and coordinated.”

DEFENDING AGAINST FASTER THREATS

Visa has invested more than US$13 billion (S$16.8 billion) in technology over the past five years, including fraud prevention. It has used AI to fight fraud for more than three decades, analysing more than 250 billion transactions each year based on about 500 data points per transaction.

Visa Protect* brings these capabilities together in a portfolio of AI-driven fraud prevention solutions for issuers, merchants, acquirers and fintech companies. Its tools assess transactions in real time and compare them with patterns across Visa’s global network, helping businesses decide how to respond to different warning signs.

The portfolio includes technology from Featurespace, which Visa acquired in 2024. The technology learns each customer’s typical behaviour and flags activity outside those patterns. The models continue learning over time, helping identify fraud techniques that traditional rules may miss.