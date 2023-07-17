ViewQwest: Delivering reliable connectivity and robust security for an interconnected world

The advent of the Internet for the masses unfolded in 1994. Back then, there were only two commercial Internet service providers (ISPs) in Singapore offering dial-up modem services.

In 2001, a new kid on the block appeared, heralding a fresh vision for network connectivity. Originally founded with an enterprise-centric focus, boutique ISP ViewQwest has not only held its own against more established service providers over the years, but also emerged as Singapore’s fastest ISP from 2018 to 2022*. Today, it caters to a diverse clientele that spans across residential households and business enterprises.

In recognition of its commitment to delivering quality services, the company received the Broadband Telecom Company of the Year – Singapore award at the Asian Telecom Awards 2023, held in April.

GETTING THE BASICS RIGHT

ViewQwest’s inception was driven by founder and CEO Vignesa Moorthy’s resolve to deliver a superior customer experience by providing high-speed and low-latency connectivity to meet subscribers’ needs.