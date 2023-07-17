ViewQwest: Delivering reliable connectivity and robust security for an interconnected world
Driven by a commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, ViewQwest has emerged as a regional provider of award-winning connectivity and security services.
The advent of the Internet for the masses unfolded in 1994. Back then, there were only two commercial Internet service providers (ISPs) in Singapore offering dial-up modem services.
In 2001, a new kid on the block appeared, heralding a fresh vision for network connectivity. Originally founded with an enterprise-centric focus, boutique ISP ViewQwest has not only held its own against more established service providers over the years, but also emerged as Singapore’s fastest ISP from 2018 to 2022*. Today, it caters to a diverse clientele that spans across residential households and business enterprises.
In recognition of its commitment to delivering quality services, the company received the Broadband Telecom Company of the Year – Singapore award at the Asian Telecom Awards 2023, held in April.
GETTING THE BASICS RIGHT
ViewQwest’s inception was driven by founder and CEO Vignesa Moorthy’s resolve to deliver a superior customer experience by providing high-speed and low-latency connectivity to meet subscribers’ needs.
As a new player in a competitive market, it faced the challenge of distinguishing itself from existing ISPs. To overcome this, the company sought feedback from customers to understand their Internet usage and whether their current providers were meeting their needs. It learnt that many consumers experienced slower network speeds when engaging in heavier usage or when they were online during specific hours, due to constraints such as traffic shaping and bandwidth caps imposed by their ISPs.
To address this concern head-on, ViewQwest launched its Fibernet broadband service for home users in 2012, and eliminated traffic shaping and bandwidth capping practices.
“Our guiding principle has always been to ensure that our network policies and technology continually evolve to deliver the best Internet experience for our subscribers, and to give them the speed they paid for,” said Ms Jurist Francisco-Gamban, ViewQwest’s chief operating officer and chief marketing officer, who added that ViewQwest was the first ISP in Singapore to launch a 2Gbps broadband plan in 2014, followed by a 10Gbps plan in 2016.
It was also the first to shatter geographical boundaries in 2012, when it introduced Freedom DNS – a service that unlocks geographically-restricted content – so that Singapore users can enjoy access to a wide range of entertainment options from streaming platforms like Hulu, which were previously not available in the region. ViewQwest continued its trailblazing streak by launching its ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 mesh plan in Singapore in 2019.
MEETING CUSTOMERS’ EVOLVING NEEDS
Recognising the importance that Wi-Fi plays in home connectivity, ViewQwest extended its services to support the management of subscribers’ Wi-Fi networks.
To empower users in troubleshooting simple connectivity issues on their own, it worked with Canadian tech company RouteThis to implement an app called RouteThis Helps, which integrates a self-help diagnostic tool. With the app, users can activate a diagnostic scan on their mobile device and receive steps to improve their connectivity based on scan results.
In an era marked by mounting cyber threats, ViewQwest recognised the imperative to extend its role beyond mere network service provision to protect and secure those connections as well.
In collaboration with global cybersecurity provider Palo Alto Networks, the ISP launched its SecureNet service in 2021. The advanced network protection system is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies which work to identify and protect home and office networks against real-time threats and cyber attacks.
MAKING ITS MARK AT HOME AND ABROAD
With a solid foundation of meeting customer needs at home, ViewQwest embarked on an expansion plan to grow its presence in the region – first in Malaysia in 2016, followed by the Philippines in 2019 and Hong Kong last year.
As the sole fully licensed Singaporean telecommunications provider operating in both Singapore and Malaysia, ViewQwest is able to provide a distinct advantage to businesses engaged in cross-border operations between the two countries. In addition, with comprehensive technical, commercial and customer operations in Malaysia, it can serve the needs of diverse customer segments, including households, small- and medium-size enterprises as well as multinational companies (MNCs).
In Hong Kong and the Philippines, the company chose to strategically focus on serving the needs of large domestic enterprises and MNCs.
“As Hong Kong is a hub for many regional and pan-Asian companies, we help customers there transform their geographically distributed network and security operations into a unified architecture to simplify operations and reduce costs. In the archipelagic country of the Philippines, enterprises have widely distributed branches, so we designed our managed security offerings to help businesses establish an effective cybersecurity infrastructure that is economically viable,” Ms Francisco-Gamban explained.
To support its expanding customer base in the region, ViewQwest has intensified its strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia. Its latest collaborations include working with Hong Kong telco tech provider HKBN Enterprise Solutions to elevate its regional capabilities, as well as with FPT Telecom International – one of Vietnam’s largest IT companies – to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.
The advantages of ViewQwest’s regional expansion also extend to its Singaporean customers, said Ms Francisco-Gamban. “Leveraging our expanded scale and exposure abroad, we are able to create compelling and competitive offers that include the latest cutting-edge Wi-Fi routers for customers here.”
LOOKING TOWARDS THE FUTURE
As the world progresses into the era of Web 3.0, along with its dynamic ecosystem of apps, content and highly immersive experiences, it is critical to ensure that networks are reliable, and can cope with high-speed connectivity and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.
As a trusted provider of connectivity solutions, ViewQwest is prepared to embrace its role as a pivotal player in aggregating and distributing Web 3.0 technology, services and experiences, said Ms Francisco-Gamban.
It recently entered the Internet of Things (IoT) space with the launch of its Vesta Shield smart monitoring and security service, with features such as advanced video surveillance, temperature and light monitoring as well as smoke and motion detection. Users can access and control these sensors remotely through an intuitive app and receive real-time notifications of security breaches or potential hazards.
ViewQwest’s trajectory of growth since its founding positions it well to continue meeting customers’ need for speed while keeping them safe across businesses and homes alike.
“We were founded nearly 22 years ago as a boutique service provider, stemming from our CEO’s core belief in prioritising the needs of our customers. Today, we are not just a local ISP, but an award-winning global connectivity and managed security services provider that is proud to call Singapore its home,” said Ms Francisco-Gamban.
*Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data for Q1-Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under licence and reprinted with permission.