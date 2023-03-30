Volunteer partnerships: Helping to build a more caring and inclusive Singapore

For social service agency (SSA) Blossom Seeds, reaching out to vulnerable seniors while grappling with safe management measures due to COVID-19 was no easy task.

Thankfully, the organisation had the help of its long-term corporate volunteer partner, Micron, in navigating this unprecedented challenge. In 2021, Micron volunteers worked with Blossom Seeds to distribute 1,000 goodie bags to homebound seniors, bringing them much-needed cheer amid the dark days of the pandemic.

MOVING TOWARDS SKILLS-BASED PARTNERSHIPS

Blossom Seeds has seen its volunteer partnerships expanding beyond distributing goodie bags to include more specialised forms of giving, in which organisations and individuals from the 3P (public, private and people) sectors contribute their skills or business resources to do good.

3P volunteers not only support organisations in their goals and outreach, but also take ownership of programmes and initiatives that impact society. As volunteer partnerships deepen and encompass more areas of collaboration, they can lead to outcomes with a wider impact, such as sponsorships, donations and inclusive employment.

Mr Gary Lim, deputy director of volunteer and community engagement at Care Corner Singapore, noted that volunteers “are not just another pair of hands and legs”.

“To us, volunteers are part of the Care Corner team and our service model,” he said, citing Care Corner’s Mandarin toll-free counselling hotline that is run by 100 trained volunteers who contribute 11,000 hours each year. “They allow us to tap on expertise and resources that we may not have access to on our own. Thanks to our dedicated group of volunteers, we have been able to pick up close to 15,000 distressed calls annually over the past 40 years.”

BUILDING CAPABILITIES, FOR BETTER OUTCOMES

Ms Ong Siew Chin, CEO of Blossom Seeds, said that skills-based 3P volunteer partnerships help to better serve its clients.

“In addition to building capability for our operations and support functions, 3P volunteer partnerships help to rally support from the private sector. We tap on their skills and expertise to help us develop a governance framework as well as provide leadership guidance and opportunities to share corporate best practices,” she said.

Blossom Seeds also worked with VISA to develop programmes for its volunteer leaders under the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) Volunteer Management Capability Development consultancy project, which aims to improve the volunteer management capabilities of SSAs. VISA’s corporate volunteers helped to enhance its volunteer recruitment process and gave recommendations on social media platforms Blossom Seeds can use for volunteer outreach.

Ms Caryl Loh, senior assistant director, Volunteer Resource Optimisation, NCSS, said: “Volunteer partnerships between social service agencies and other organisations in the 3P sector allow social service agencies to do more for their service users. This could be through providing skills that the social service agency needs. These partnerships also create sustainable manpower options for the social service agency by providing a steady pipeline of volunteers.”

According to Ms Ong, long-term volunteer partnerships help the organisation to equip corporate volunteers with specific skillsets that benefit its clients. “For example, having more volunteers who are trained in wheelchair transfer, first aid, caregiving and event planning has allowed us to bring more homebound seniors out of the house,” she explained.

DEEPENING VOLUNTEER PARTNERSHIPS