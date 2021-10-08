We are what makes a City of Good

While Ms Kwee acknowledged that coordinating efforts among individuals, organisations and communities was challenging, the experience of doing good during COVID-19 made everyone involved stronger, she said.

“We cannot do it alone,” said Ms Kwee. “We believe everyone has a part to play in helping Singapore become the City of Good.” She highlighted the role of people, organisations and leaders as the three pillars undergirding this vision of Singapore.

People can give back by doing what they do best. While on a year-long sabbatical last year, former finance professional Priya Madan Mohan mobilised a group of volunteers to tend to the needs of migrant workers. Calling themselves Dorm Mums, they delivered food and treats like cupcakes, and solicited in-kind donations of carpets and sofas to make dorm spaces more homely.

Celebrities also used their “voice for good” to advocate causes they are passionate about. Last year, NVPC worked with Selena Tan and Dream Academy to put up the virtual City of Good Show, raising a total of S$800,000 for struggling charities. In support of National Day this year, comedian Rishi Budhrani teamed up with the Havas Group and local celebrities like Irene Ang, Benjamin Kheng, Kumar, Gurmit Singh, Yung Raja and Sharul Channa to create a five-episode online show to raise S$100,000 for several charities on Giving.sg.

Organisations are key to transforming Singapore into a more other-centred society, said Ms Kwee. This is why NVPC’s Company of Good empowers businesses to do good strategically, sustainably and impactfully. “Businesses can be huge doers and promoters of good by creating profitable solutions to the problems we face, and by considering all stakeholders – not just shareholders – in decision-making.”