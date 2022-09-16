Weird and wonderful: Patricia Piccinini’s human-like sculptures evoke questions of nature versus science

Her creations challenge our lived reality and norms, too. In Sanctuary, two elderly ape-like creatures hold each other dearly, showing that intimacy is not just for the young. In The Comforter, a girl hugs an amorphous being, making one wonder about affection and the effects of nature versus nurture.

By highlighting themes of inter-species connections, scientific intervention and natural evolution in an open-hearted way, Piccinini’s pieces also explore issues of climate change, species extinction, conventional notions of beauty and the ideal body. It is her hope that when we ask these questions, we can break down barriers and taboos while creating room for joy and love.

EXPLORING THE SHOW DEEPLY

To engage visitors, ArtScience Museum is offering a hands-on activity in the space, where visitors can make their own hybrid puppet friend with paper cuttings.

There will also be drop-in crafting sessions that encourage young minds to imagine and think about different futures – promising to delight kids. What would living among new species be like? Participants get to create their own hybrid puppet friend using an array of materials provided. Each session takes place every last Friday of the month, from 11am to 1pm and 3pm to 5pm. Entry is S$5 with limited slots available.

For the adults, how about a masterclass with popular Singaporean sculptor Daniel Yu? Learn basic sculpting and painting techniques at an exclusive session with the talented artist, who makes clay-and-resin figurines inspired by local traditions and popular culture. Then create your very own chimera – or an anthropomorphic creature – shaped from Playmobil figures and your imagination. Taking place on Oct 29 from 1pm to 4pm, the workshop has limited slots, with tickets costing S$88 each (early bird tickets available at S$68 each).