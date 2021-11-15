Welcoming a new era of personal air-filtering wearables with Philips Fresh Air Mask

Almost two years on, some COVID-19 precautions have become habit. Along with our wallets, mobile phones and keys, we now include face masks in our leave-home routines. Whether disposable or reusable, face masks dominate as the obvious preventative measure we can all take to stay protected. However, the discomfort of mask-wearing, be it from fiddly straps or heat- and moisture-trapping fabric, can be a pain for many.

In comes the Philips Fresh Air Mask – a next-generation face mask that includes a built-in airflow system, so you can find comfort in your day without sacrificing protection.

INHALE AND EXHALE, WITH EASE

With Singapore’s warm and humid climate, having a fan for cool relief is almost a necessity. Now, you can have a mini fan within your mask for a refreshing effect. Equipped with a small fan module customised specially for this mask, the Philips Fresh Air Mask provides breathing comfort by allowing filtered air exchange between the space within your mask and the air outside. Precise engineering has given the tiny but powerful tech piece the capability of allowing up to 41 litres per minute1 of fresh air flow for its users.

The module even sports three speeds to provide different levels of comfort. One might not need it activated in an air-conditioned environment, but if you’ve just chased down a bus and are breathing a little heavier than usual, you can have the setting turned up to ease your breathing. In fact, if you’ve always struggled with masks after exercising, you can now find sweet relief with the highest setting turned on. With up to three and a half hours of runtime (subject to the power setting), it’ll be adequate for your day’s routine. And it takes only three hours to charge up fully.

The Philips Fresh Air Mask also boasts an aerodynamic design, and the result is better ease in breathing, with reduced exhalation and humidity – say bye to foggy glasses and “dewy” make-up around your lips. When coupled with the micro-porous fabric specially selected for the reusable outer shell, users will find comfort in its breathability and feel, yet enjoy durability with its robust make and elasticity.

N95-LEVEL FILTRATION PERFORMANCE

The replaceable inner layer of the mask ensures its other critical mission is achieved – protection. With this internal filter layer, the Philips Fresh Air Mask boasts a N95-level filtration performance2 that stops 95 per cent of pollen, PM2.5 particles and 99 per cent bacteria of 3μm.

The filtration sheet sits right against the external shell, providing enhanced protection from pollutants and microbes for peace of mind. The layer has a lifetime of up to 122 hours (when air quality index is 0 to 503) and includes sun protection of UPF 50+.

Don’t worry about replacement filters – they are easily available across the island at major retail brands such as Best Denki, Amazon and the online Philips store.

THE IDEAL FORM

Fit is everything. Protection weakens considerably when the seal around the mask is compromised, which is why extensive research was conducted to find the ideal form for the Philips Fresh Air Mask.