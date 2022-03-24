What does it mean to be wealthy?

Building wealth matters for many reasons, such as being able to retire at the age of your choosing and giving loved ones more comfortable lives.

But what does being wealthy truly mean for an individual?

For Dr Chloe Ting, health is wealth.

“Health is the only thing you can’t buy,” she said, recounting how in her mid-twenties, she found herself breathless after climbing a flight of stairs. “I realised that saving all this money and spending it on poor health because of terrible lifestyle choices was not going to cut it.”

As a doctor who works at an Accident and Emergency department, Dr Ting was also taken aback to see young patients struggling with chronic conditions usually seen in older people. These two revelations inspired her to open her own boutique fitness gym, where she runs indoor cycling classes that get participants’ blood pumping.

Making exercise enjoyable is key to creating motivation, she believes. “Any person can walk in on what could be the worst day they’ve had, but for 45 to 50 minutes on the bike, no one’s going to disturb them. They leave the class smiling, believing they can conquer anything for the rest of the day.”

Being free from worries about your health also leaves you available to explore the various avenues to work on your financial health holistically, strengthen your retirement strategy and create a legacy plan.

Dr Ting isn’t alone in her convictions – many in Singapore have come to appreciate the notion that wealth is more multi-faceted than we may think. Here, five other individuals share what wealth means to them.

CONSERVING THE EARTH’S RICH RESOURCES

Ms Jasmine Tuan runs the Open Wardrobe, a communal walk-in wardrobe that allows visitors to swap unwanted clothing. She leads a zero-waste lifestyle, making her own toothpaste and body scrub out of household ingredients and composting food waste.

Living a more considered existence allows Ms Tuan to focus on the things that make her happy: “Wealth to me is gratitude – being thankful for what we already have and just trying to enjoy and use them.”

Just as Ms Tuan has embraced the zero-waste philosophy, corporations are similarly looking to go greener with an eye to the future.