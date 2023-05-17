What to know about lung cancer and its common gene mutations

Among the most common EGFR mutations in individuals with non-small cell lung cancer are the Exon 19 and 21 mutations, followed by the Exon 20 insertion mutation that accounts for about 5 per cent of all EGFR mutations, shared Dr Chan.

Exposure to increasing concentrations of airborne particulate matter – especially particles found in vehicle exhaust and industrial smoke – has been linked to an elevated risk for non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations, according to study results presented at last year's European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.

“The exact cause of these gene mutations is uncertain, but pollution from tiny particulate matter, such as PM2.5, has been implicated to worsen the carcinogenesis process,” said Dr Chan, adding that these mutated genes are almost never inherited – unlike in other types of cancer such as BRCA mutations in hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.

“Most lung cancer gene mutations are acquired, not inherited. There is little risk of passing them to family members, which is a worry among some patients I see,” he said.

CHECKING FOR GENETIC MUTATIONS

According to Dr Chan, all lung cancer patients in Singapore are offered gene testing on the tumour and, in some circumstances, on blood. Some common genetic tests include single-gene testing, narrow panel-gene testing and broad panel-gene sequencing.