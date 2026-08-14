What universities can offer in the age of AI
Taylor’s University is rethinking how artificial intelligence prepares graduates to apply knowledge, exercise judgment and adapt to constant change.
If generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools can provide quick answers to almost anything, what is the role of a university?
For Professor Barry Winn, vice-chancellor and president of Taylor’s University, a private university in Malaysia, the answer lies in helping students do more than access knowledge. They need to know how to evaluate it, apply it and exercise sound judgment in different contexts.
AI, Prof Winn said, has not made universities less relevant. If anything, it has made them more important. “Graduates still need to learn discipline-specific skills. They need knowledge that they can use to make judgments. Even with AI, they need to be able to test it, because it sometimes hallucinates,” he said.
AI can also produce answers that do not fit a particular culture, context or set of ethics. “This is why graduates need enough grounding to exercise their own judgment,” added Prof Winn.
That ability to combine knowledge with judgment is what Prof Winn and his team aim to cultivate at Taylor’s. The university was recently ranked 272nd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027, placing it among the top 1 per cent of universities worldwide.
Beyond rankings, Taylor’s maintains close industry links to keep pace with shifts in the job market. Every degree is supported by industry advisory boards, giving the university regular opportunities to hear from employers and adapt its curriculum to changing workforce needs.
“We are focused on professional degrees, so we want our graduates to get good jobs,” said Prof Winn.
A UNIVERSITY MODEL BUILT FOR CHANGE
At Taylor’s, the aim is not to replace lecturers with technology, but to use it to make learning more flexible and practical. It is part of the university’s human-led, AI-enabled approach to education. Rather than relying only on traditional teaching methods, Taylor’s has created what it calls the Hybrid Flexible, or HyFlex, learning ecosystem.
The model combines physical, virtual and self-directed learning, allowing students to access resources and engage with virtual tutors at their own pace before coming together for deeper classroom discussions. Last year, more than 11,600 Taylor’s students took part in HyFlex learning, with 84.8 per cent reporting strong engagement and 86 per cent reporting satisfaction with their learning experience.
“What it offers us now is a much more personalised approach to education,” Prof Winn explained. “We can curate the journey much better to get students to their endpoint.”
AI is also being used to create more experiential learning opportunities. Taylor’s master’s programme in clinical psychology, for example, uses AI-powered avatars that simulate patients presenting with different mental health conditions. This allows students to practise their responses before working with real patients.
Similar tools are being used in programmes such as hospitality and tourism management.
As students move through this AI-enabled model, Prof Winn said the goal is to build the knowledge, judgment and adaptability that employers increasingly value.
SKILLS FOR AN UNCERTAIN FUTURE
If AI has changed how people find answers, it has also changed what employers expect from graduates. “Technology will continue to evolve, so universities and students have to keep learning and adapting with it,” said Prof Winn.
At Taylor’s, that means helping students develop qualities that AI cannot easily replace, including critical thinking and communication skills. Classroom time is used more for discussion and real-world application than for traditional lectures alone.
The emphasis on application extends beyond the classroom. Hospitality students take over the operations of a hotel as part of their studies, learning how to manage guests and solve unexpected problems as a team. Engineering students have worked with remote villages in Sabah to develop affordable water-harvesting solutions, while education students support refugee families through community initiatives.
Such experiences give graduates the confidence to keep building on what they know beyond university. “Your certificate is the starting point. It is not the end of your educational journey,” said Prof Winn.
WHAT STUDENTS SHOULD LOOK FOR
For students deciding where to pursue higher education, Prof Winn said the first question is not which university is ranked highest, but which one will best prepare them for an uncertain future.
“We want students to be innovative. We want them to embrace change,” he said. “We think that gives students the skills to start their careers while also developing the mindset that they will need to continue adapting throughout their lives.”
He encouraged students to choose a programme that aligns with their aspirations, but above all, to remain curious. “Ultimately, we would like our students to be leaders within their communities and help their communities rise,” he said. “Wherever they are in the world, they should be making a difference.”
Learn how Taylor’s University is preparing future-ready graduates through its human-led, AI-enabled approach to education.