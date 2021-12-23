What Would Tiger Do (WWTD) 2022: Getting ahead of the market next year

The world of investment is akin to an uncharted body of water – constantly in flux.

Whether you’ve just started on your investing journey or are a veteran navigating the tumultuous tides, keeping abreast of ever-shifting global market conditions is essential not only to staying afloat, but coming out ahead in the race.

To support the thriving Singaporean community of investors, Tiger Brokers is launching What Would Tiger Do (WWTD) 2022 – its inaugural market outlook event focused on spreading insights about current and upcoming market trends with all.

MAPPING THE MARKET

The main event of WWTD 2022 is its market outlook live webinar – a two-day series of conversations and knowledge-sharing sessions by experts in the business, finance and investment space.

Running from Jan 8 to Jan 9, the webinar is broken up into distinct segments that cover a range of topics pertaining to markets and the world of finance. "The core goal of What Would Tiger Do 2022 is to provide useful and timely content for our users to make better investment decision for investors," shared Mr Henry Toh, chief financial officer for Tiger Brokers Singapore.

The event kicks off with a look back at 2021, where a panel of senior investment experts discuss the highlights of the past year and how they have impacted global economies and trade.

This is followed by a series of insightful speeches and knowledge-sharing sessions by speakers from an array of financial institutions. Topics include the regional outlook for 2022, casting a spotlight over key locations including Singapore, China, the United States, and the broader Asian region.

Attendees can also look forward to conversations about megatrends for 2022 and hot button topics such as sustainable investing and disruptive innovation.

“We have invited different personas, comprising economists, fund house representatives and investors, to share their views and opinions. The first day is focused on the broader market outlook in order to offer our community a glimpse into areas such as market trends and geographical considerations,” elaborated Mr Toh.

RECAPPING THE FUNDAMENTALS

While having up-to-date knowledge and a forward-looking mindset is essential for any investor, going back to basics and keeping the axe polished is just as important as part of one’s toolkit.

On its second day, WWTD 2022 pivots its focus to empowering retail investors with essential information about how they can embark on the right direction in navigating the markets. “Many people have started to trade without understanding why and how they should invest. We want to take this chance to help our users learn more through this community event,” explained Mr Toh.

The first half of the programme on Jan 9 will offer beginner-friendly lessons to starting the journey towards financial independence. These include covering fundamentals such as value investing and estate planning.

In the second half of the day, speakers will cover more advanced trading strategies, discussing areas such as how options can make for smarter traders and the essentials of futures and margins.

“The why and how are extremely important to investors as it keeps them focused on their financial goals and come up with a proper plan on how to achieve them,” said Mr Toh.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES FOR INVESTORS

As part of WWTD 2022, Tiger Brokers is also offering up immersive experiences for its community. Set in the picturesque neighbourhood of Tiong Bahru, WWTD 2022 offers visitors a day of adventure amid quaint colonial architecture.

Head on down to the WWTD Experience Store at 7 Yong Siak Street which will host a variety of activities, including a claw machine game with prizes amid its Instagram-worthy setting. University students who complete the in-store quiz may also stand a chance to score a networking lunch with the peeps from Tiger Brokers as well as asset management experts from Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Lion Global Investors and UOB Asset Management.

For the duration of the event, visitors can also participate in the Find the Tiger game to find life-sized, blow-up tiger dolls hidden in and around participating cafes. Keep your eyes peeled for those and you might very well find yourself in the running for attractive prizes.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to take a break and help yourself to some complimentary coffee, free ice cream, and exceptional F&B deals at various participating outlets in the neighbourhood.

As the cherry on top, a slew of bonus benefits and incentives await visitors who already use the Tiger Trade app. These include exclusive access to a Unit Trust Starter Pack – which comprises four hand-picked funds ideal for beginners in a pack valued at S$400 – for a limited promotional rate of S$350. Other benefits include zero commission for futures trading and waived interest on margin loans, subject to terms and conditions.

The WWTD 2022 event is free for all so make time on your calendars for two days of learning, adventuring and investing. Head over to the What Would Tiger Do event page to find out more.

Investing in financial products carries the inherent risk of loss. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) will not be held responsible for any losses related to investors' investment activities. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.