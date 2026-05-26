When AI skills and human strengths work hand in hand

While working in the hospitality sector as a leader in revenue strategy, Ms Chua Yeh Ming, 41, saw how artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools were quickly reshaping operations. Keen to harness these tools, she enrolled in the Agentic AI for Business Process Workflow Automation course at NTUC LearningHub.

Now head of revenue and strategy in the education sector, Ms Chua has applied what she learnt to optimise enrolment workflows. By combining business process management principles with AI tools, she identified manual steps that could be automated. She also tapped on ChatGPT to support communication and content tasks, thus reducing turnaround time and improving efficiency.

At NTUC LearningHub, AI is treated as a language that learners can acquire. At the same time, human skills such as critical thinking, communication, collaboration, judgement and decision-making remain just as important. Together, these capabilities empower mid-career professionals like Ms Chua to adapt, take on new roles and deliver stronger outcomes.

SHARPENING DECISION-MAKING AND COMMUNICATION

The Agentic AI for Business Process Workflow Automation course offers a mix of theory and practical exposure to tools such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Power Automate, which helped Ms Chua connect concepts to real work scenarios. However, she emphasised that tools alone are not enough.

“The biggest value comes from knowing what to optimise, not just using the tools,” she said.

Beyond technical knowledge, the course strengthened her approach to problem-solving. “Learning how to break down processes, identify inefficiencies and apply automation tools helped me think more systematically,” she said.

Ms Chua also uses AI to refine the tone of her messaging, ensuring that her communications are clear and appropriately calibrated for different audiences.

A believer in continuous learning, Ms Chua plans to deepen her expertise in workflow automation and AI integration. “I hope to explore more advanced AI tools to drive efficiency and innovation in my organisation,” she added.

APPLYING AI AND JUDGEMENT TO SOLVE WORKPLACE CHALLENGES