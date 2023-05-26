When a blocked nose isn’t just ‘a morning allergy’

Picture a world where life’s simple pleasures – the aroma of piping hot coffee, the freshness of newly laundered sheets or the delightful scent of a newborn baby – are lost on you. Imagine a daily routine plagued by a persistent runny nose while the arrival of nightfall brings forth congestion, depriving you of restful sleep.

This is the harsh reality for those who have nasal polyps, a condition that can severely affect one’s quality of life.

It is a situation Mdm Amanda Poon* knows all too well. For almost a decade, she could only breathe through her mouth at night, had thick phlegm in the morning and felt fatigued during the day. With her sense of smell and taste virtually non-existent, she could barely enjoy her meals.

In 2021, she saw Dr Jeeve Kanagalingam, a ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Gleneagles Hospital, and was diagnosed with nasal polyps.

According to Dr Kanagalingam, many people with nasal polyps suffer in silence, dismissing their symptoms as mere allergies or morning sinus. “If nasal polyps are left untreated, they may grow in size, worsening the symptoms of nasal congestion and loss of smell,” he cautioned.

So how do we recognise when we might have nasal polyps, and what are our options for improving our quality of life?

WHAT ARE NASAL POLYPS?

Nasal polyps are non-cancerous growths that result from severe swelling in the lining of the nose. They can occur among people with chronic rhinosinusitis, which is the inflammation of the nasal and sinus lining.