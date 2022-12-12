When it comes to HIV, getting tested is the only way to be sure

Getting tested is the only way to know your HIV status. “It should be like having your blood pressure or cholesterol checked,” Assoc Prof Archuleta said. It is recommended that anyone who is sexually active , or everyone above 21 to get tested at least once in their lifetime, regardless of their risk factors. For people who are at a higher risk of getting HIV – such as those who have had unprotected sex, have more than one sexual partner, or engage in casual or commercial sex – more frequent testing once every three to six months is recommended.

However, voluntary testing for HIV remains low in Singapore. According to a local study, just 4.9 per cent of patients who were offered voluntary HIV screening in a public hospital agreed to testing. The paper also found that the most common reason for opting out of testing was due to the belief of one’s low risk of getting HIV.

“From the individual’s perspective, there’s still a lot of stigma associated with the disease. There is also low knowledge about HIV infection and transmission. Although some people may be in the high-risk category, their self-perception is that they are at low risk,” Assoc Prof Archuleta shared.

Being aware of one’s HIV status empowers individuals to make informed decisions, and to take the necessary protective steps. “The idea is to detect the infection early and take appropriate action,” Assoc Prof Archuleta said. “When you go for testing, it’s also a good time to start a conversation with your regular healthcare provider about sexual health and other HIV preventive measures, such as the ‘ABCD approach’ that encompasses abstinence from casual sex; being faithful; correct and consistent condom usage; and early detection. In addition, the use of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis is highly effective when used as part of a comprehensive HIV prevention strategy.”

EARLY DETECTION MATTERS

With advances in HIV management, people living with HIV (PLHIV) now have better health outcomes.

Treatment involves the use of combination antiretroviral therapy, which combines two or three antiretroviral medicines, to slow the rate at which the virus multiplies in the body. “The treatment is highly effective in decreasing the amount of virus in the blood to undetectable levels. Current treatment regimens can do that within one to three months of therapy for 99 per cent of people,” said Assoc Prof Archuleta.

She added: “If treatment is administered early enough in the natural course of HIV infection, we can control the viral load and get it to an undetectable level before any damage is done to the immune system, so PLHIVs can live a life no different from anyone else.”

While someone with late-stage HIV can still achieve the same results with antivirals, Assoc Prof Archuleta cautioned that the patient’s immune system would have already been compromised: “Damage to the immune system is reversible, so eventually the immune cells do recover with treatment. However, there’s a period in the early stage of treatment where other opportunistic infections – including malignancies or cancers – may develop.”

HIV SELF-TEST KITS NOW AVAILABLE