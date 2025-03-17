When living longer doesn’t necessarily mean living well
Sustaining physical and mental well-being while managing healthcare costs are top priorities for healthy ageing, according to a report commissioned by Prudential Singapore.
Singapore, already renowned for having one of the world’s longest lifespans, has seen its average life expectancy rise by 0.6 per cent over the past decade to reach 83 years.
Yet, living longer doesn’t necessarily mean living well. A significant gap remains between lifespan and healthspan – the years spent in good health. On average, Singaporeans face about 10 years of poor health in old age, with the national healthspan ending around 74 years.
A recent study, commissioned by Prudential Singapore and written by Economist Impact titled Healthspan Barometer: Evaluating Public Perspectives on Healthy Ageing in Singapore, reveals a mixed picture of healthy living in the city-state. While many are adopting healthier lifestyles, nearly seven in 10 Gen Z respondents – defined as those born between 1997 and 2006 – are sceptical about maintaining good physical health into their senior years, in part due to anxieties about affording healthcare and related expenses.
SECURING HEALTH BEYOND AGE 75
The study surveyed 1,014 residents aged 20 to 70, categorising them into Gen Z, millennials (1981–1996), Gen X (1965–1980) and baby boomers (1945–1964).
When asked what healthy ageing meant to them, respondents identified three key criteria: Being physically active and able to exercise regularly, being free from chronic diseases and illnesses, and maintaining mental clarity and cognitive function.
Mr Joe Chen, a 34-year-old tech product manager, agrees. “Our senior years should be healthy, happy and fulfilling,” he said. “Living longer but being chronically ill and dependent on others is not an outcome anyone wants.”
This highlights the need to focus on increasing the number of healthy years in life, rather than simply extending lifespan, said Dr Sidharth Kachroo, chief health officer at Prudential Singapore. “Starting preventive healthcare measures early is crucial. By prioritising well-being from a young age, we can increase our chances for a long and healthy life,” he noted.
PRIORITIES AND CONCERNS ACROSS LIFE STAGES
The study found that while most respondents reported being in good physical and mental health today, many were anxious about their future well-being.
Among the generational groups, Gen Z stood out for their concerns about losing independence and becoming a burden to their loved ones. Over 30 per cent expressed concerns about feeling isolated from their community, while 27 per cent worried about the risk of developing depression or anxiety.
Acknowledging these challenges, Dr Kachroo noted: “Gen Z are acutely aware of both the physical and mental challenges associated with ageing, making it crucial for them to start prioritising good health for a better quality of life in the long term.”
Gen Z placed a higher emphasis on reducing work-related stress, with 37 per cent highlighting work-life balance as a key factor in maintaining long-term health.
For 26-year-old freelance creative Ashley Yeo, not allowing work to impact her mental and emotional well-being is key to sustaining her overall health. “I don’t think we need to rush around and accumulate as much wealth or material goods as possible,” she explained. “Life is short, and it’s more important to live intentionally and in alignment with our values.”
Other generations had differing priorities for healthy ageing. Millennials and baby boomers highlighted the importance of getting enough sleep and rest, while Gen X also focused on maintaining a balanced, nutritious diet. Regular physical activity was most strongly supported by baby boomers at 49 per cent, while the top advocates of regular medical check-ups and health screenings were Gen X at 31 per cent.
However, despite Gen X prioritising checkups for healthy ageing, the National Population Health Survey 2023 found that these screenings were most prevalent among baby boomers aged 70 to 74.
Mr Suresh Munusamy, 44, who works in financial services, observed that many of his peers skip regular health checkups, citing busy schedules. Some also fear being diagnosed with an illness. “However, early detection of chronic illnesses not only improves health outcomes but also reduces the overall financial burden,” he added.
Dr Kachroo emphasised: “Preventive healthcare through regular health screenings is important as it helps in early detection and timely intervention of potential health issues, and better management of health conditions.”
THREE PILLARS OF PREVENTIVE ACTION
The study identified three pillars for extending healthspan: Financial planning, individual resilience (including physical and mental health) and social structures, such as community support and accessible environments.
Mr Kash Cheung, a 24-year-old undergraduate, noted that Gen Z faces unique challenges in planning for the long term, particularly with rising costs of living. “Many of us haven’t started thinking about how to prepare financially or mentally for sudden health crises,” he shared.
Unanticipated medical emergencies, such as injuries, and long-term health conditions requiring nursing care emerged as a significant concern for Gen Z, ranking higher than for other age groups.
“As important as addressing physical and mental health concerns is putting in place a robust financial plan to cover future healthcare costs,” noted Dr Kachroo. “This comprehensive approach can help one to maintain independence and meet healthcare needs in old age.”
To address these challenges, most respondents reported adopting a balanced approach, relying on their Central Provident Fund savings, cash savings and health insurance policies such as Integrated Shield Plans. Overall, 59 per cent of respondents have purchased at least one health-related insurance plan.
While an identical proportion of Gen Z have purchased health insurance, only 42 per cent – the lowest among the groups – were familiar with national protection schemes such as MediShield Life and its coverage. Despite high awareness of initiatives such as the National Steps Challenge and HealthHub, not many have adopted them, with nearly four in 10 Gen Zs stating that they had never used the HealthHub app.
Dr Kachroo encouraged young Singaporeans to explore available resources, including initiatives such as Healthier SG, to build a holistic plan for healthy ageing. This plan, he explained, should encompass financial protection, healthy lifestyle habits and strong social connections.
“We urge individuals to take the time to learn about these resources and make use of them,” he added. “Afterall, as we are already living longer lives, we should also ensure we live healthier."
