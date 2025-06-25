When a PhD is worth more than the sum of its parts

As a young boy, Dr Ng Kok Min loved playing computer games, especially the kind where each level meant outsmarting a tougher boss.

Later, while studying mathematics as an undergraduate, he realised that research had a similar rhythm of progression. Each stage brought a new, more challenging problem to tackle. At academic conferences, he admired how researchers blended technical depth with accessible ideas to push the boundaries of their fields.

In 2015, while working as a general education officer in the public sector, he decided to pursue his passion for research and enrolled in the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Mathematics at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore).

GUIDED BY RIGOUR, GROWN THROUGH MENTORSHIP

Dr Ng chose NIE for a key reason: “NIE sits at the intersection of research and learning. Being in a community where both intellectual depth and personal growth are valued gave me the assurance to keep going and the space to grow.”

For him, the NIE community stands out for its faculty – academically rigorous researchers who are also generous and nurturing mentors. One of them was his research supervisor, Associate Professor Ho Weng Kin. Dr Ng recalled how Assoc Prof Ho patiently worked with him to revise a paragraph in a paper multiple times, until they were both satisfied it was clear and academically sound.

Dr Ng’s PhD thesis focused on quasi-metrics, which measure distance using factors beyond just physical space. “Think of walking up and down a flight of stairs – going up often takes more effort or time, even if the actual distance is the same,” he explained. “This way of looking at distance is meaningful in areas like computer science, where data might flow more easily in one direction than the other, and system updates may come with different costs depending on the direction of change.”

What made Assoc Prof Ho’s guidance particularly valuable was his breadth of knowledge and openness to different methodologies. His ability to bring in fresh perspectives sparked conversations that helped Dr Ng see his research in new ways.

“He is also a strong advocate for physical health and even invited me to work out at the gym with him,” shared Dr Ng. “The sessions were so intense, my muscles hadn’t felt that sore since army! That mix of academic mentorship and personal encouragement really stuck with me.”