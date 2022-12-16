Where students’ success comes first

According to Professor Michael Driscoll, vice chancellor and president of Taylor’s University, his institution’s qualifications and the US dollar have something in common. “Taylor’s degree is a strong currency,” he explained. “If you’re carrying a Taylor’s certificate, people take notice of you. The more successful the university, the more appreciated it is by employers, and the higher the currency of our students’ degrees.”

The only private institution of higher learning (IHL) in Southeast Asia to be listed among the top 50 of the QS Asia University Rankings (AUR) 2023, Taylor’s University has risen a total of 130 places since 2017 to reach 49th position.

“Our rise in the QS rankings demonstrates our commitment to driving our long-term goal of pursuing balanced excellence in education,” said Prof Driscoll. “These achievements set a strong foundation for us to attract the best students and staff, collaborate with the best partners globally and produce quality graduates.”

THE TAYLOR’S EXPERIENCE

Located in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Taylor’s University was ranked the top private IHL in Southeast Asia for the third year running, placing it among the top 1 per cent of the world in the QS World University Rankings (WUR). In the recent AUR, its ratings improved in eight indicator scores: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Paper, Paper per Faculty, International Students, Inbound Exchange Students and Outbound Exchange Students.

Its dedication to its students is what distinguishes Taylor’s from other institutions, said Prof Driscoll. “When I joined six years ago, I was struck by the commitment of all the staff to the students’ welfare, educational experience and success.”

In his time at the helm, Prof Driscoll has brought in a more organised and scientific approach to the challenge of ensuring that students graduate with the right skills for the careers of their choice. This has meant examining every aspect of the Taylor’s experience, starting from a student’s first day at the institution.

“Coming to the campus, talking to our counsellors – everything is straightforward and simple,” said Prof Driscoll. “Three years is a big part of their lives, so we want to minimise any hassle with administrative processes. When our students are on campus, we want them to have a great experience, enjoy interacting with fellow undergraduates and develop networks that will last the rest of their lives.”