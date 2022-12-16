Where students’ success comes first
By prioritising educational experience and outcomes, Taylor’s University has rapidly risen in international rankings.
According to Professor Michael Driscoll, vice chancellor and president of Taylor’s University, his institution’s qualifications and the US dollar have something in common. “Taylor’s degree is a strong currency,” he explained. “If you’re carrying a Taylor’s certificate, people take notice of you. The more successful the university, the more appreciated it is by employers, and the higher the currency of our students’ degrees.”
The only private institution of higher learning (IHL) in Southeast Asia to be listed among the top 50 of the QS Asia University Rankings (AUR) 2023, Taylor’s University has risen a total of 130 places since 2017 to reach 49th position.
“Our rise in the QS rankings demonstrates our commitment to driving our long-term goal of pursuing balanced excellence in education,” said Prof Driscoll. “These achievements set a strong foundation for us to attract the best students and staff, collaborate with the best partners globally and produce quality graduates.”
THE TAYLOR’S EXPERIENCE
Located in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Taylor’s University was ranked the top private IHL in Southeast Asia for the third year running, placing it among the top 1 per cent of the world in the QS World University Rankings (WUR). In the recent AUR, its ratings improved in eight indicator scores: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Citations per Paper, Paper per Faculty, International Students, Inbound Exchange Students and Outbound Exchange Students.
Its dedication to its students is what distinguishes Taylor’s from other institutions, said Prof Driscoll. “When I joined six years ago, I was struck by the commitment of all the staff to the students’ welfare, educational experience and success.”
In his time at the helm, Prof Driscoll has brought in a more organised and scientific approach to the challenge of ensuring that students graduate with the right skills for the careers of their choice. This has meant examining every aspect of the Taylor’s experience, starting from a student’s first day at the institution.
“Coming to the campus, talking to our counsellors – everything is straightforward and simple,” said Prof Driscoll. “Three years is a big part of their lives, so we want to minimise any hassle with administrative processes. When our students are on campus, we want them to have a great experience, enjoy interacting with fellow undergraduates and develop networks that will last the rest of their lives.”
A rich campus life of extra-curricular activities awaits at Taylor’s, including societies, sports and music, as well as an international environment, with 90 countries represented in its student body. “We’ve set about trying to diversify our student population to make it less monolithic,” said Prof Driscoll. “Young people want to meet people with different ideas and from different places, to share their experiences.”
Adding to the international factor is Taylor’s partnerships with institutions globally. One example is its long-standing connection with University Toulouse Jean-Jaurès in France for its tourism, hospitality and culinary programmes. Today, Taylor’s University is ranked 16th in the world for its Hospitality and Leisure Management subject in the QS WUR by Subject 2022.
“In the future, we would like to see all our students have the opportunity as part of their studies to go abroad and attend a partner university,” said Prof Driscoll. “When they go out to work, many of our graduates will be working in international teams, with people from North America, Europe, Japan and China. The market for high-level talent is worldwide.”
BALANCING EXCELLENCE IN CURRICULUM
The same attention to detail extends to Taylor’s University’s curriculum and teaching methods, which aim to maximise students’ engagement with the content. “We see our students not just as passive recipients of knowledge, but as part of the process,” explained Prof Driscoll. “They have real ownership over their learning.”
Undergraduates are able to explore multidisciplinary options as part of their degree courses – for instance, they have the option to study languages alongside engineering, or to take a tech-based module alongside another centred on the performing arts.
There are also plenty of opportunities to embark on multidisciplinary projects, which are shaped by ongoing global challenges such as climate change, the ageing population and the fourth Industrial Revolution, Prof Driscoll said. “Our students need transferable skills, confidence, breadth of knowledge and interest. We’re constantly challenging ourselves with our curriculum, analysing whether the balance and choices are right.”
Once they graduate, Taylor’s students benefit from the strong ties their university has with employers in Malaysia and the region. “We actively cultivate links with the big accounting and law firms, as well as large commercial enterprises,” said Prof Driscoll.
Ultimately, he hopes that the Taylor’s University pedigree will carry graduates forward into successful and productive careers. “Our ranking didn’t happen overnight. Reputation is something you have to strive for continuously; it takes time to build up,” said Prof Driscoll. “We’ll continue this journey with our students. In a crowded graduate market, we want to see Taylor’s University graduates at the front of the queue.”
Find out how studying at a university with a global outlook and ties can benefit your education and career.