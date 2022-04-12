Where wealth meets well-being

In 2019, AIA partnered the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) to become the first insurance organisation in Singapore to provide AIA insurance representatives the same level of training, assessment and Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF) certification as private bankers. AIA remains today the only insurer who upskills AIA insurance representatives with both the Client Advisor Competency Standards regulatory examinations and WMI’s Certified Private Banker qualifications to achieve the IBF Qualified Private Banking certification.

Ms Cho, who has been serving clients for over two decades, saw the need to further hone her expertise to better meet her clients' evolving needs.

“I was aware that banks offer HNW clients bespoke investment instruments. I needed to equip myself with additional knowledge that spans macroeconomics to technical details if I wanted to adequately answer queries from my clients. This compelled me to upskill so I could bring more value to my HNW clients,” she said.

Armed with the IBF Qualified Private Banking certification, Ms Cho is now able to go beyond offering insurance solutions and engage clients in conversations about complex structured products.

“The numerous in-depth discussions with my clients have boosted my abilities in the niche area of HNW wealth advisory,” said Ms Cho. “Many of my clients who previously entrusted me with their family's protection and legacy building now look to me for reaching their investment and wealth accumulation goals.”

AIA Singapore’s wealth management capabilities are bolstered by AIA Investments, the insurer’s investment arm responsible for managing over US$330 billion (S$449 billion) of assets* for the group. Leveraging the expertise of strategic institutional asset managers, AIA aims to generate long-term sustainable results for clients by constructing investment portfolios that match different goals and risk preferences.

According to Ms Cho, the portfolio of solutions by AIA lets her render 360 wealth planning – be it safeguarding the future of school-going children or plugging gaps in the wealth management plans of clients who may be too focused on a select few asset groups like property.

Being part of her clients’ personal and financial journeys and being able to impact their lives positively is the most gratifying part of her work as an AIA wealth manager, she said.

MAPPING OUT A LIFE OF GROWTH AND FULFILLMENT