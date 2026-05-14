Why building income earlier lets you live well now, not just after retirement

To prepare for these milestones, David needs an income source that starts early, grows over time and supports his finances as his commitments evolve.

An option he can consider is PruIndex Income Boost – a Singapore-dollar regular premium participating endowment plan that taps into index growth¹ to generate income while safeguarding savings.

The plan pays guaranteed monthly cash benefits of 2.3 per cent per annum² from the first to the 12th month, giving him some immediate breathing room. From the 13th month onwards, he has the potential to receive market-performance-linked payouts¹, allowing income to grow when markets perform well. A non-guaranteed maturity bonus is payable when the policy ends.

Savings are protected through market shifts, with a 0.0 per cent floor rate and capital guaranteed after 15 years, provided no policy changes are made during the term.

David can choose premium terms of five or 10 years, which helps him align payments with his financial commitments. He may also switch indices 3 if his investment approach changes. Furthermore, the policy includes death protection, for the benefit of his loved ones.

With PruIndex Income Boost, David can focus on present responsibilities while planning for the years ahead.