Why fast access to capital matters for SMEs

Small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) play a major role in Singapore’s economy. According to SingStat, they account for 99 per cent of all businesses, employ two-thirds of the workforce and contribute almost half of the value added by enterprises. Yet many continue to face challenges in accessing financing and remain vulnerable to cash flow disruptions.

SingStat data shows local SMEs have accounted for only about a tenth of total business loans over the past 15 years. For smaller businesses, limited collateral, shorter operating track records and stricter lending criteria can make it harder to secure loans. Behind many delayed invoice payments is a business owner juggling salaries, supplier payments and short-term cash flow pressures.

As Singapore marks Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day (MSME Day) on Jun 27, attention is turning to how SMEs can stay resilient amid uncertain market conditions and rising business costs.

Digital banks like GXS Bank are taking a different approach to MSME financing. Through digital workflows and alternative data sources, GXS Business Banking aims to give eligible MSMEs access to capital in 24 hours. This can help business owners manage operational needs, respond more quickly to growth opportunities and scale with greater confidence.

CAPITAL IN 24 HOURS: KEEPING BUSINESS MOVING

In the SME world, financing is closely tied to timing. A business may secure a new customer contract but need upfront capital to start work before payment is received. For smaller firms, these cash flow gaps can quickly become bottlenecks that affect payroll, inventory purchases or the ability to take on new work.

The challenge varies across industries. Construction and marine projects may require significant upfront spending to purchase materials, mobilise manpower and deploy equipment – months before milestone payments are received. In consumer-facing sectors like food and beverage, hospitality and retail, demand can fluctuate during holiday periods and economic slowdowns, but fixed costs such as rent and salaries still need to be paid.