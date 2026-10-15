Why legal AI must meet the same standards as the lawyers using it

While artificial intelligence (AI) can reduce the time spent on legal work, those gains cannot come at the expense of quality, accountability or professional judgment.

A Singapore Courts guide on the use of generative AI, in effect since Oct 1, 2024, states that lawyers remain responsible for ensuring materials put before the courts are independently verified, accurate, true and appropriate. Court users remain responsible for any AI-generated content they submit. The guide also warns that generative AI can produce answers that appear authoritative but are inaccurate or fabricated, including invented cases and statutes.

A non-binding Ministry of Law guide published in March 2026 similarly states that legal professionals remain accountable for their work, regardless of whether generative AI is used. It recommends matching the level of human oversight to the nature and risk of the task, verifying outputs against authoritative sources and taking additional precautions when confidential information is involved.

That makes the ability to verify AI-generated work especially important for legal professionals. Thomson Reuters’ CoCounsel Legal, for example, is designed to make its sources and steps visible for review, allowing lawyers to check its outputs and understand how it arrived at its conclusions. The tool draws on established legal content from Westlaw and Practical Law, Thomson Reuters’ legal research and guidance platforms, alongside an organisation’s own expert knowledge.

IMPLEMENTING AI WITHOUT COMPROMISING QUALITY