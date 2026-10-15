Why more than 55 cyclists are riding 1,800km in Japan for cancer support

The 15-day event began on Oct 6 and runs until Oct 20. Five teams will collectively cover nearly 1,800km on a route that starts at Tokyo Bay and finishes in Otemachi, Tokyo. Each team will take on a three-day segment, with every participant covering about 360km. The riders trained for five months alongside their work and personal commitments.

Since 2021, more than US$830,000 (S$1.06 million) has been donated through C2C4C rides in Asia Pacific to cancer organisations that are members of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), according to BMS. UICC is a global non-profit association registered in Geneva that works to reduce the burden of cancer. Globally, the initiative has donated more than US$21 million for cancer research to date.

For this year’s ride, BMS will donate up to US$120,000 to UICC. Of this, US$60,000 will go to UICC member organisations that the riders are raising funds for. This year also marks the formal transition from C2C4C Japan to C2C4C Asia Pacific, reflecting wider regional participation and bringing BMS employees from across the region together for the ride in Japan.

WHO THEY ARE RIDING FOR

C2C4C began in the US in 2014, before expanding to Europe in 2016, Japan in 2021 and Latin America in 2022.

Mr Steve Sugino, senior vice president for Asia Pacific at BMS, rode in the 2023 event in honour of his parents, who were both cancer survivors.

“Riding gave me a way to put my body, my time and my discomfort behind that support,” he said. He added that the names on his teammates’ jerseys, showing who they were riding for, became a source of strength.