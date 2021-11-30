Why open patient-doctor conversations matter for people living with HIV

Only 23 when he was diagnosed with HIV, Avin* still remembers the feelings of loss, shame and fear that hit him back in 2009.

“I was numb from the experience. There was so much information to process and decisions that weighed on me,” he recalled. “I was also worried that my parents would find out, that I would be seen as a failure. Not having the ability to pay for treatment was also a concern, and I was afraid that I would die because of that.”

Now 36, Avin shared that he has had “incredibly good luck” with finding doctors and a medical team with whom he is able to have open conversations. Guidance from staff from non-governmental organisation Action for Aids and another person living with HIV also helped him process his diagnosis and eased his initial fears.

Currently working in the communications and public relations industry, Avin’s HIV condition is well-managed and has been at an “undetectable level” since 2011.

NOT JUST ABOUT SURVIVING, BUT ENSURING OPTIMAL QUALITY OF LIFE

Modern HIV treatments allow people living with HIV (PLHIV) to suppress viral loads and maintain them at a low level. As the treatment and understanding of HIV evolves and improves, so have health outcomes of PLHIV and the way healthcare providers engage them.

Dr Dariusz Olszyna, HIV programme director and senior consultant with the division of infectious diseases, department of medicine at National University Hospital, said the focus of the conversations has shifted from mainly talking about survival and preventing serious infections to ensuring quality of life.

“The conversations in the clinic now extend beyond physical complaints or laboratory results and cover many psychosocial aspects. We often engage support groups such as Action for AIDS to help our newly diagnosed patients,” he said.

What also helps, Dr Olszyna added, is if the HIV doctor offers to be the patient’s primary care provider. “This means that the patient can contact the doctor for any medical problems and not just HIV, much like a family physician. It strengthens the patient-doctor relationship,” he explained.

WHAT PREVENTS OPEN CONVERSATIONS ON HIV?