Why prioritising bone and joint health early supports lifelong mobility

In our pursuit of good health, we often focus on visible markers like high energy levels, good muscle tone and a stable weight. But how often do we consider what’s under the skin – like our bones and joints?

According to Dr Vandana Garg, medical director at consumer healthcare company Haleon, neglecting our bone and joint health can be as detrimental as allowing muscles to atrophy or disregarding healthy body weight.

“Strong, healthy bones, muscles and joints enable us to walk, run, grasp objects and engage in activities that we love. To ensure optimal mobility in our later years, it is crucial to prioritise their health from a young age,” she said.

OSTEOPOROSIS: A SILENT THREAT TO MOBILITY

Osteoporosis is a degenerative bone condition that affects one in three women over 50 in Singapore. It often leads to fractures in areas such as the hip, spine, wrist, ribs, pelvis and upper arm.

To understand osteoporosis better, we can think of our bones as a savings bank, with calcium representing the funds we deposit. Just as we make deposits and withdrawals from our bank accounts, our bones are in a constant process of calcium deposition and withdrawal, known as the bone remodelling cycle.

Typically, individuals attain peak bone density and strength in their mid-20s to early 30s. From our younger years till the time we reach peak bone density, we deposit more calcium than we withdraw. As we age, the balance shifts and we begin to use up more calcium than we deposit, resulting in decreased bone density as well as bone tissue loss over time.



This process becomes more pronounced around menopause for women and is accelerated in individuals with inadequate intake of calcium and Vitamin D, such as lactose-intolerant individuals, pregnant and menopausal women, as well as habitual smokers and drinkers. People with osteoporosis are at a higher risk of fractures from minor movements, which can severely impact mobility and lead to other medical complications.

Osteoporosis progresses in four stages. In Stage 1, bone loss and formation occur at the same rate, typically without noticeable symptoms. Stage 2 serves as the first warning sign, when bone density begins to decrease slightly compared to normal. By Stage 3, bones have lost significant density and have become brittle. This is the stage when your doctor may diagnose you with osteoporosis. Stage 4 is where bones are severely weakened, and symptoms like changes to the spine and height loss become evident.