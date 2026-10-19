Why Southeast Asian firms need their own AI playbook

The region’s fragmented landscape is another hurdle, with different regulations, data laws, languages and levels of digital development. “A model trained on data from one country may perform poorly in another,” said Mr Luthra. “This is not a problem to work around; it has to be built into the architecture from day one.”

Data sovereignty adds another layer of complexity. Some 64 per cent of Southeast Asian organisations plan to increase investment in sovereign AI, keeping data and AI systems under local control and aligned with national priorities. For organisations operating across the region, this means balancing different regulatory and data requirements while building AI that can work across the business.

Those differences can also influence the type of AI organisations deploy. “In some cases, smaller, specialised models may be a better fit for specific business requirements and could deliver the right outcomes,” said Mr Luthra.

Legacy technology is another major constraint, with many organisations relying on systems that were never designed to support AI.



BUILDING THE RIGHT FOUNDATION

Accenture’s Intelligent Digital Brain report identifies four requirements for scaling AI: unified data access, structured institutional knowledge, AI models tailored to specific needs and governance built in from the outset.

For Southeast Asian organisations, putting these foundations in place starts with building a digital backbone that allows data, intelligence and decision-making to flow across the business while complying with regulations in each market. This may mean modernising or retiring legacy infrastructure and moving towards cloud-based architecture. For organisations operating across multiple markets, that architecture must also accommodate different regulatory requirements.

Technology is only part of the equation. Organisations also need to make institutional knowledge – from internal documents and processes to employee expertise – accessible to AI so it can be used consistently.