A Wi-Fi system you'll be proud to show off
The Netgear Orbi mesh system, which comes with Singtel’s Home Priority Plus plan, combines form and function.
With its unwieldy antennas and multiple blinking lights, the Wi-Fi router rarely takes pride of place in the living room or bedroom. The clunky black box is usually stashed away in some unobtrusive corner of the house, so it doesn’t become an eyesore amid your uber-sleek furnishings.
Now, thanks to the Netgear Orbi mesh system (which comes with Singtel’s Home Priority Plus plan), you no longer need to conceal – or banish – your Wi-Fi devices. Sporting clean lines and neutral colours, the sleek mesh units complement just about any room, so you won’t have any qualms about displaying them in plain sight.
Good looks aside, the mesh system features state-of-the-art technology, which means you don’t need to compromise on Internet speed, connectivity and reliability. As a plus, Singtel’s end-to-end technical support makes the entire set-up process a breeze.
WORKS JUST AS WELL AS IT LOOKS
The Netgear Orbi mesh system isn’t just aesthetically pleasing – it’s also touted as one of the most advanced routers available today. For starters, it harnesses Wi-Fi 6, which boasts range and power up to four times that of its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5, for more effective data transfer. You’ll enjoy lightning-fast connectivity with low latency, whether you’re conducting a work call over Zoom, watching that smash hit on Netflix or livestreaming a video game via Twitch.
The mesh units incorporate sophisticated tri-band technology that uses an overlapping multi-point system. This effectively circumvents physical obstacles and ensures that Wi-Fi signals reach every square inch of your property.
The Netgear Orbi mesh devices sport clean lines and neutral colours, blending seamlessly into any room. Video: Mediacorp Brand Studio
The units also offer both horizontal and vertical coverage for reliable connectivity across different rooms and floors. This means you won’t experience any pesky Wi-Fi dead zones because of radio interference or range issues.
To top it all off, the Netgear Orbi mesh system is able to deliver a combined bandwidth of 4.2Gbps – a leap above the 1.8Gbps threshold of its entry-level counterparts. This alleviates bandwidth congestion, even with more than 40 devices – think phones, laptops and smart home appliances – connected to your network.
A BREEZE TO SET UP
If you’ve opted for Singtel’s Home Priority Plus plan (S$100.92 month; usual price S$129.20), which is recommended for those who live in multi-storey homes, a team of tech experts from Singtel will set up your Netgear Orbi mesh system from start to finish – you don’t have to lift a finger.
Before you even sign up, tech specialists will first conduct a complimentary site survey, where you’ll be advised on the optimal locations for the mesh units based on your home’s unique layout. The team will also check for wiring compatibility issues to ensure you have uninterrupted connectivity on every level and in every corner of your home.
When it comes to the actual installation, the experts will conduct a thorough coverage check of your premises before setting up your mesh units. Worth S$146.36, the bespoke installation service is complimentary for Singtel Home Priority and Home Priority Plus customers. Plus, all equipment will be delivered free of charge on your preferred date of installation for maximum convenience.
The technical support doesn’t stop there. If you encounter Wi-Fi issues down the line, professional help is just a quick phone call away. As a Singtel Home Priority or Home Priority Plus customer, you’ll be given priority via a dedicated hotline. And if on-site assistance is needed, a technician will visit your residence within two hours – at no extra charge – if you call between 9am and 6pm, so you’ll be back online in no time at all.
Ready to give your Wi-Fi set-up a makeover? Find out more about Singtel’s Home Priority Plus plan today.