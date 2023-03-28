A Wi-Fi system you'll be proud to show off

With its unwieldy antennas and multiple blinking lights, the Wi-Fi router rarely takes pride of place in the living room or bedroom. The clunky black box is usually stashed away in some unobtrusive corner of the house, so it doesn’t become an eyesore amid your uber-sleek furnishings.

Now, thanks to the Netgear Orbi mesh system (which comes with Singtel’s Home Priority Plus plan), you no longer need to conceal – or banish – your Wi-Fi devices. Sporting clean lines and neutral colours, the sleek mesh units complement just about any room, so you won’t have any qualms about displaying them in plain sight.

Good looks aside, the mesh system features state-of-the-art technology, which means you don’t need to compromise on Internet speed, connectivity and reliability. As a plus, Singtel’s end-to-end technical support makes the entire set-up process a breeze.

WORKS JUST AS WELL AS IT LOOKS