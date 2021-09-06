Work smarter with Huawei’s MatePad 11 tablet and MateView monitor screens powered by HarmonyOS
Seamlessly connect, control and communicate across devices simply with a tap.
Technology’s biggest pitch has always been to better lives. Faster, better, easier, and most importantly, smarter. While this ideal is being pursued by individual devices, it can create siloed systems that complicate interconnectivity and lead to a fragmented user experience.
To fully fulfil the promise of technology, compatibility needs to become a key driver in today’s design. With its latest update to HarmonyOS, Huawei takes that important first step to creating a seamless ecosystem – one that aims to give you the super device of the new generation.
ENJOY A PC-LIKE EXPERIENCE WITH THE HUAWEI MATEPAD 11
To induct this new genesis, a collection of cutting-edge Huawei products has been launched. The new Huawei MatePad 11 tablet expands the world of work and play, serving up work email, fluid gaming and creative doodling with ease, whenever and wherever you need.
The tablet features a 10.95-inch, 16:10 ultra-wide display with an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 7nm slim bezels for an optimal viewing experience. The tablet ensures anytime entertainment – rendered beautifully on a high refresh rate of 120Hz and in a rich DCI-P3 colour gamut.
The Huawei MatePad 11 has also earned the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free certifications*, giving you peace of mind that your eyes are protected even after long hours on the tablet.
Lush audio is part of the package, thanks to the MatePad 11’s quad-speaker, quad-channel sound system tuned by Harman Kardon. In sync with the remote working trend, one will appreciate the systematic AI noise cancellation technology and smart all-directional voice tracking that accentuates your voice while diminishing distracting keyboard typing, mouse and ambient sounds.
To make the most of your HarmonyOS experience, the tablet can be linked as a companion screen. Use the tablet in Extend Mode for a second display, or in Mirror Mode to design or annotate easily with the M-pencil. Recalibrated with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a nearly unnoticeable 9ms latency, the stylus makes writing on your tablet a breeze.
Alternatively, snap on a keyboard and mouse and you’re ready for business with your portable laptop. HarmonyOS offers a seamless experience, and cross-OS file transfers are a cinch with Collaborate Mode.
Enjoy greater productivity with a range of intuitive tools that can be paired with the tablet, including touch, keyboard, stylus, mouse and even voice. With a large battery capacity of 7,250 maH, you can expect the device to keep going even when you’re constantly on the move. On a single charge, the tablet can handle productivity tasks or video playback for 12 hours^.
REDEFINING DISPLAYS WITH HUAWEI’S FIRST FLAGSHIP STANDALONE MONITOR
Huawei has also taken the wraps off its first monitor displays in Singapore. The Huawei MateView is a pro-grade standalone monitor featuring a 28.2-inch, 3:2 panel that supports a native resolution of 3,840×2,560, delivering a premium viewing experience where even the most minute detail is faithfully reproduced on screen.
Meanwhile, Huawei’s first gaming desktop monitor, the Huawei MateView GT, is a curved ultra-wide display featuring 1.07 billion colours, brightness of up to 350 nits and a contrast ratio of 4,000:1. It supports a refresh rate of 165Hz for smooth visuals and comes with an innovative integrated SoundBar for a stunning surround sound effect.
ONE OS TO CONNECT THEM ALL, WIRELESSLY
Providing a unified operating language for all devices, the latest HarmonyOS aims to deliver the ultimate cross-device experience.
As a next-generation operating system for smart devices, HarmonyOS boasts a fresh streamlined home screen with new features like Service Widgets that allow for app functionality without actually activating it. The dynamic Control Panel grants full control of the smart network in the palm of your hand through an intuitive drag-and-integrate method.
To continue watching a movie from your commute on a mobile phone to a larger screen at home, just tap the Huawei smartphone against the Huawei MateView dock to transfer the content. Don’t want to disturb the others? Do the same with your earphone icon and the sound will be channelled to your Huawei FreeBuds 4 instead. And to ensure your apps are always available, Task Center allows apps to travel between different devices without individual installation while granting their functionality across devices.
HarmonyOS not only offers better speeds and user-centric controls, but packs efficiency that minimises degradation, allowing a HarmonyOS phone to maintain read/write speeds similar to those of a new phone even after prolonged usage. Along with enhanced security that doesn’t sacrifice collaboration and longer hours of gameplay, the new OS has clearly got its boosters on.
YOUR LIFE MADE SIMPLER
The HarmonyOS ideal is primed for the many Huawei devices in the family. For example, you can transfer a game session from your Huawei Mate 40 Pro smartphone to the MatePad Pro for a larger screen experience, or bond your Huawei Watch 3 to your smartphone to earn an ever-ready travel and fitness assistant.
“We are surrounded by more and more smart devices these days, and are now in a world where all things are connected," said Mr Richard Yu, executive director and CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group. "Every single one of us is a part of this fully connected world, as is every device. We look forward to working with more partners and developers to build a thriving HarmonyOS ecosystem and provide even better experiences, products and services to our customers the world over."
Connect seamlessly to the world. The Huawei MatePad 11 and MatePad Pro tablets are now available in stores. The Huawei MateView and MateView GT monitor screens will be available in September. For more information and to get your hands on the latest Huawei devices, visit Huawei Experience Stores, selected consumer electronic stores, including Best Denki, Challenger & Hachi.tech, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Sprint-Cass Online as well as official online stores on Lazada and Shopee.
*Data and test results from TUV Rheinland labs. This product is not a medical device and does not have any therapeutic functions.
^Data obtained from tests conducted by Huawei. Actual battery life may vary, depending on product model, software version, usage conditions and environment.