Work smarter with Huawei’s MatePad 11 tablet and MateView monitor screens powered by HarmonyOS

Technology’s biggest pitch has always been to better lives. Faster, better, easier, and most importantly, smarter. While this ideal is being pursued by individual devices, it can create siloed systems that complicate interconnectivity and lead to a fragmented user experience.

To fully fulfil the promise of technology, compatibility needs to become a key driver in today’s design. With its latest update to HarmonyOS, Huawei takes that important first step to creating a seamless ecosystem – one that aims to give you the super device of the new generation.

ENJOY A PC-LIKE EXPERIENCE WITH THE HUAWEI MATEPAD 11

To induct this new genesis, a collection of cutting-edge Huawei products has been launched. The new Huawei MatePad 11 tablet expands the world of work and play, serving up work email, fluid gaming and creative doodling with ease, whenever and wherever you need.