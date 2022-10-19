Is your Internet service provider meeting your family’s digital lifestyle needs?

According to a survey by NordVPN on digital habits, Singaporeans will spend almost 27 years of their entire lives online. What exactly are we doing during this time?

Visual entertainment and social media, apparently. Some 800 respondents said they spent the most time watching videos (7:17 hours a week), streaming TV shows/films (6:16 hours a week) and using social media (5:32 hours a week). Smaller chunks of time were devoted to activities such as listening to music, online shopping, video calling, gaming, e-banking and e-learning.

SPEED IS KEY

Remember the COVID-19 circuit breaker two years ago, when most of us were confined to our homes streaming far too many movies, jumping between endless video conferences, and turning to safe distancing options like food delivery?

Unsurprisingly, we used the Internet a lot more than before 2020.

“Working from home, home-based learning and the shift to digital for many businesses jump-started the usage increase,” said Ms Jurist Francisco-Gamban, chief marketing officer for ViewQwest. “We saw a significant surge in Internet usage over the pandemic – almost a four-fold increase since the start of COVID, from January 2020 to May 2022.”

Even after pandemic restrictions were eased, Internet usage at home remained high “as individuals, homes and businesses have integrated these new models of working, learning and doing business into their way of life”, she added.

As we continue to spend a significant amount of time online, high Internet speeds are required to optimise bandwidth among multiple users and devices at home – such as when your folks are bingeing Netflix K-dramas or YouTube videos, your siblings are gaming away, and you’re on a(nother) Zoom call with your boss.