Indigenous film bringing cross-border Amazon tribes together

SAN MARTIN DE AMACAYACU, Colombia: In Colombia's Amazon jungle, indigenous people of different nations, ethnicities and languages have come together to find a single voice in cinema to tell their own stories, rather than let outsiders do it.

One recent week, in the community of San Martin de Amacayacu in southern Colombia the local Tikuna tribe was joined for the first time by the Matis people of Brazil for a crash course on film.

"We didn't know how to operate a camera so what they are doing is showing their experience, offering knowledge and perseverance," Lizeth Reina, a 24-year-old Tikuna, told AFP.

The Matis, a tribe only contacted in 1976, acquired two video cameras in 2015 and were taught how to film by the Brazilian Center for Indigenist Labor (CTI) and the National Indian Foundation.

Last month, they made a seven-day journey along fast-moving rivers and almost impenetrable jungle paths to share their knowledge with this Colombian community of about 700 people.