PM Lee attends ASEAN summits in Cambodia, first to be held in person since COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be attending the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits from Thursday to Sunday (Nov 10 to 13) in Cambodia, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a press release.

This is the first time the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be holding the event in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 summit, chaired by Vietnam, and the 2021 summit, chaired by Brunei, were held online.

The two summits are usually held separately, one earlier in the year and with a second meeting later in the year, but this year, both will be held on the same day.

Cambodia is this year’s ASEAN chair, and the leaders at the summit – to be held in capital Phnom Penh – will discuss how the 10 countries in the association can promote peace, prosperity and stability in the region as it recovers from the pandemic, said PMO.

The theme for this year’s summit is “ASEAN A.C.T: Addressing Challenges Together”. Leaders will discuss the worsening situation in Myanmar, along with other regional and international developments.

Last month, ASEAN foreign ministers and representatives at a special meeting in Jakarta agreed that the association should be “even more determined” to bring about a peaceful solution in Myanmar.

At the meeting on Oct 27, they reaffirmed the importance of the Five-Point Consensus, a peace plan that was agreed in April 2021, two months after the military coup in Myanmar. The plan calls for an immediate end to violence and dialogue among all parties to end the country’s conflict.