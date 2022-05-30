1 billion meth pills: East Asia, Southeast Asia drug industry hits ominous peak

BANGKOK: The number of methamphetamine tablets seized in East and Southeast Asia exceeded a billion last year for the first time, highlighting the scale of illegal drug production and trafficking in the region and the challenges of fighting it, the UN said Monday (May 30).

The 1.008 billion tablets was part of a regionwide haul of almost 172 tonnes of methamphetamine in all forms and was seven times higher than the amount seized 10 years earlier, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said in a report.

The drugs are largely consumed in Southeast Asia but also exported to New Zealand and Australia, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan in East Asia, and increasingly to South Asia.

“Production and trafficking of methamphetamine jumped yet again as supply became super concentrated in the Mekong (River region) and in particular Thailand, Laos and Myanmar,” Jeremy Douglas, Southeast Asia regional representative for the UN agency, told the Associated Press in an email interview.

The increased production makes the drug cheaper and more accessible, creating greater risk to people and their communities, the report said.

Methamphetamine is easy to make and has supplanted opium and its derivative heroin to become the dominant illegal drug in Southeast Asia for both use and export.