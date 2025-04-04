10 dead as landslide hits passing cars on Indonesia's Java island

SURABAYA: Indonesian rescuers recovered 10 bodies after a landslide struck vehicles on a hilly road on the country’s main island of Java, police said on Friday (Apr 4).

Torrential rains pushed mud, rocks and trees down the mountainside road on Thursday, burying a van with seven people aboard and a pickup truck with three traders and full of vegetables near Watu Lumpang, a resort area in East Java’s Mojokerto district, said local police chief Andi Yudha Pranata.

Pranata said rescuers pulled out the body of the van’s driver late Thursday and his six family members, including three children, wife and parents, were retrieved on Friday, together with the bodies of the three traders.