Tackling inequalities, accelerating green growth among priorities in 12th Malaysia Plan tabled by PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob tabled the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) at the parliament’s Lower House on Monday (Sep 27), charting the country’s economic focus from 2021 until 2025.

Themed "Malaysian Family - Prosperous, Inclusive and Sustainable", the 12MP targeted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent between 2021 and 2025, as well as an average monthly household income of RM10,000 (US$2,387) by 2025.

The five-year plan also aimed to reduce the gulf in GDP per capita between the central territories and East Malaysian states, the prime minister said, while pledging to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions of GDP by 45 percent by 2030.

The 12MP was supposed to be tabled in August last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malaysians have placed high hopes on the government to solve the economic and health crisis, said Mr Ismail Sabri.

“However, due to the heavy needs to protect lives and livelihood in 2020 and 2021, the space to implement new development projects was limited. This situation is expected to carry on until next year.

“As such, the government’s allocation for development will focus more on continuation of projects. God willing, we expect the government’s fiscal position to improve in 2023 when the economy stabilises,” he said.

Introduced for five-year periods, the Malaysia Plans outline the government’s economic development blueprints. The first one was implemented from 1966 to 1970.

The 11th plan themed “Anchoring Growth on People” was tabled by then-prime minister Najib Razak in May 2015, with a focus on achieving Vision 2020, Malaysia’s quest to become a developed nation.