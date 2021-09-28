Sustainability, economic goals in 12th Malaysia Plan require further consideration and planning: Experts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a series of targets for Malaysia to achieve in its 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), which he unveiled on Monday (Sep 27) in parliament.

The five-year plan, to be implemented from 2021 to 2025, aims to reduce income disparities, as well as the gulf in development between more developed areas such as the Klang Valley and less developed ones such as Peninsular Malaysia’s east coast and the Bornean states of Sabah and Sarawak.

In addition, the government forecasted gross domestic product (GDP) to hit between 4.5 and 5.5 per cent growth between 2021 to 2025, while also committing to Malaysia being a carbon neutral country by 2050 at the earliest.

Mr Ismail Sabri also said the government would continue to fulfil its commitment towards reducing Malaysia’s greenhouse gas emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent come 2030. Greenhouse gas intensity is the ratio of a country’s emissions to the economic value it generates.

The 12MP also aims to tackle inequalities by closing the income gap and prioritising development for Sabah and Sarawak in East Malaysia and other less developed states in the peninsula.