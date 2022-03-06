Logo
14 workers confirmed dead in China coal mine collapse
14 workers confirmed dead in China coal mine collapse
File photo of China's flag. (Photo: AFP/File/NICOLAS ASFOURI)
06 Mar 2022 09:34PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 09:34PM)
BEIJING: Fourteen workers who were trapped when a coal mine in southwest China collapsed 10 days ago have died, media reported on Sunday (Mar 6).

A rescue operation was finished Sunday noon after the bodies of the miners were retrieved, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said.

The workers were trapped after the roof of a shaft at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Guizhou province collapsed on Feb 25.

The rescue operation was challenging because the roof caved in about 3km from the entrance of the mine, and the collapsed area was considerably large, media reported.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.

Source: AP/az

