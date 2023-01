15 Thai officials charged after raid suspects walk free

BANGKOK: Thailand has charged 15 officials with corruption after two Chinese suspects walked free from a raid on a passport-forging den, police said Monday (Jan 16).

The case comes as concerns in Thailand grow over so-called "grey businesses" - illegal operations run by Chinese nationals.

Police raided the former consulate of the Pacific island Nauru in Bangkok late last month following allegations that Chinese citizens were squatting there.

Inside officers found two Chinese men - both wanted by Beijing - forging passports for fellow nationals, Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal said.

But the two managed to escape, he told reporters, with the collusion of five officials from the Department of Special Investigation as well as nine police officers and a military sergeant.

The officials, along with a translator, extracted a 10 million baht (US$245,000) bribe from the suspects for their help, Surachet said.

The scheme came to light, Surachet said, when the translator confessed after being caught attempting to flee to Malaysia and a lost hard disk containing the original evidence was discovered.

Official reports said around 2.5 million baht was seized during the raid, but footage found on the hard disk and corroborated by the translator showed around eight million baht had been discovered.

"They told the Chinese that it was not enough and asked for four million more baht," Surachet told a press conference.