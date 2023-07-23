UK band The 1975 nix Indonesia, Taiwan gig after Malaysia LGBTQ uproar

JAKARTA: British indie-rock band The 1975 cancelled a concert in Indonesia on Sunday (Jul 23) after Malaysia axed a festival over a same-sex kiss and tirade against the country's anti-LGBTQ laws by their frontman.

Indonesia's LGBTQ laws are less strict than those in neighbouring countries such as Malaysia, where homosexuality is a crime.

But several events have been cancelled in recent years because of opposition in the Muslim-majority country.

Malaysian authorities cancelled the Good Vibes music festival in the capital Kuala Lumpur after cutting short the band's set on Friday, because of Matt Healy's profanity-laden speech and kiss with the band's bassist Ross MacDonald.

The band subsequently announced it would cancel its performance at the We The Fest event in Indonesian capital Jakarta, as well as a show in Taiwan - home to a thriving LGBTQ community - on Tuesday.