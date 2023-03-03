Victory for Najib and our family, says Rosmah after 1MDB audit tampering acquittal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian court’s decision to acquit former prime minister Najib Razak of charges related to the tampering of the 1MDB audit report is a victory for the family, said his wife Rosmah Mansor on Friday (Mar 3).

"Thankfully, thank God, today's case is a victory not only for my husband but for our family,” she said, adding that Najib expressed gratitude for the outcome, which was highly anticipated.

“Hope God willing ... better things to come," she told members of the media after the proceedings of the case in Kuala Lumpur.

The charge dismissed on Friday focused on allegations that Najib ordered a report on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund by the government's official audit body to be altered in February 2016.

He was allegedly assisted by Arul Kanda, who was president and chief executive of the fund at the time. Arul was also acquitted on Friday.