2 dead, 6 injured in Hong Kong crane collapse

HONG KONG: Two men were killed and six others injured after a Hong Kong crane collapsed at a construction site on Wednesday (Sep 7), with rescuers scrambling to free another worker from the wreckage.

One man was confirmed dead at the site in Kowloon after suffering a skull fracture and the other man died after being rushed to hospital, authorities said.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw more than a dozen workers from the city's Urban Search and Rescue Team surrounding the crumpled tower crane, which had fallen onto multiple cargo containers used as temporary offices.

The crane was in operation when it collapsed shortly before 11am but was not carrying any load at the time, according to fire services official Yim Ying-kit.

Some construction workers were in the cargo containers when the crane fell onto them, Yim said.