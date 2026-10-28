Two hundred 'cruise for life' passengers stranded in Cambodia

SIHANOUKVILLE: Around 200 passengers who paid to live on a cruise ship while travelling the world were abruptly left in a Cambodian port after the company ran out of money, an official said on Wednesday (Oct 28).

US-based operator Villa Vie Residences announced on Tuesday it had "suspended operations in Cambodia" as it worked to address "extraordinary increases" in fuel costs following the Iran war.

The 200m Odyssey left Northern Ireland in October 2024 for a continuous voyage for which residents could buy or rent rooms for a holiday or for life - some passengers selling everything they had to pay for it.

However, passengers were given just seven hours to pack their bags and leave during a scheduled stop in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville, according to Long Dimanche, deputy governor of Preah Sihanouk province.

He said in a statement 203 guests and 156 crew had arrived aboard the Bahamas-flagged ship from Thailand on Oct 23, and had been due to go on to Vietnam.

"The sudden order to disembark has left many retirees and remote workers homeless thousands of miles from their home countries," he said.

Some passengers took flights out while others remained in the city, he said, adding that the ship itself was due to refuel and leave on Oct 31.