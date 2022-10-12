Day of remembrance: Survivors, victims' families mark 20th anniversary of deadly 2002 Bali bombings

BALI: Emotions ran high as mourners gathered in Bali on Wednesday (Oct 12) to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Bali bombings.

The event held at the 2002 Bali Bombing Monument on Legian Road attracted survivors and family members who lost their loved ones in the deadliest terrorist attack to hit Indonesia.

Hundreds of people from the local Balinese community also attended the event to pay their respects.

The local community choreographed a dance to kick start the occasion, attracting hundreds of curious onlookers. The dance, a mix of traditional Balinese and modern movements, is said to symbolise love and peace amid adversity.

The event took a more sombre tone minutes later. Leaders of different religions took turns to offer prayers for the victims as well as to wish for lasting peace on the tourist island.

Some mourners were reduced to tears during the ceremony, particularly as Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts recounted the ordeals faced by one of the survivors of the blast and her long road to recovery.



“We will always remember those 202 innocent people ... And we remember the valour and the quiet courage of those who saw the worst of humanity and responded with the best,” said Mr Watts.

Survivors, family members of the victims and government officials were then invited to place 20 flowers and light 20 candles at the monument to mark the anniversary.