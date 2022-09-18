Logo
27 killed after bus overturns on highway in southwest China
27 killed after bus overturns on highway in southwest China

Shattered windscreen of a bus. (File photo: iStock)

18 Sep 2022 02:27PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2022 02:48PM)
BEIJING: A bus crash killed 27 people and injured a further 20 when the vehicle rolled over on a highway in southwest China's mountainous Guizhou province, local police said in a statement on Sunday (Sep 18).

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sandu county, around 170 km southeast of the provincial capital, Guiyang, police said.

The bus was carrying 47 people and the 20 injured were being treated on Sunday, police said, adding that emergency responders were dispatched to the scene.

Source: Reuters/rj

