Those above 60 in Malaysia with comorbidities may opt for 2nd COVID-19 booster jab: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals above the age of 60 with comorbidities in Malaysia will now be given the option of taking a second COVID-19 booster jab, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Thursday (Apr 14).

Mr Khairy, who made the announcement in a press conference, said that the second booster jab may be given between four and six months after the first booster shot.

“The second booster shot is for those with high-risk comorbidities such as diseases involving the lung, kidney, heart and diabetes. They are at high risk of suffering severe symptoms and death when infected with COVID-19,” said Mr Khairy.

He also announced that teenagers aged between 12 and 17 who are immunocompromised may now receive booster shots, after a minimum window of 28 days after the second dose.

He added that this was now an option for these teenagers and suggested they discuss this with their parents and clinicians before opting for the vaccine.

As of Thursday, 79.8 percent of Malaysia’s population have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while 48.8 percent have received the third booster shot.