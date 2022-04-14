Those above 60 in Malaysia with comorbidities may opt for 2nd COVID-19 booster jab: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals above the age of 60 with comorbidities in Malaysia will now be given the option of taking a second COVID-19 booster jab, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Thursday (Apr 14).
Mr Khairy, who made the announcement in a press conference, said that the second booster jab may be given between four and six months after the first booster shot.
“The second booster shot is for those with high-risk comorbidities such as diseases involving the lung, kidney, heart and diabetes. They are at high risk of suffering severe symptoms and death when infected with COVID-19,” said Mr Khairy.
He also announced that teenagers aged between 12 and 17 who are immunocompromised may now receive booster shots, after a minimum window of 28 days after the second dose.
He added that this was now an option for these teenagers and suggested they discuss this with their parents and clinicians before opting for the vaccine.
As of Thursday, 79.8 percent of Malaysia’s population have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while 48.8 percent have received the third booster shot.
DECISION ON USE OF MYSEJAHTERA TO BE MADE SOON
Mr Khairy was also asked in the press conference if the government would decide to do away with MySejahtera, an application used for contact tracing across the country.
He maintained that the application still had value to help curb the spread of COVID-19 but noted that the country was no longer facing high case numbers as during the Omicron wave.
“During the peak of the Omicron wave,we saw that of the total number of notifications for (COVID-19) casual contact alerts via the app, 45 percent ended up testing positive. And they took necessary steps to self-isolate,” said Mr Khaiy.
“So to say that the app system is not relevant, I don’t agree,” he added.
However, since we have passed the peak of Omicron and we are now in a transitional phase, the Health Ministry will monitor the pattern of infections and we will make a decision over the next two weeks if we will continue to use MySejahtera for check-ins,” said Mr Khairy.
On Thursday, Malaysia recorded 10,052 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative total number of cases to 4,352,611.
