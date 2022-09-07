3 dead, 6 injured in Hong Kong crane collapse

HONG KONG: Three men were killed and six others injured after a Hong Kong crane collapsed at a construction site on Wednesday (Sep 7), with rescuers trying for hours in vain to reach a victim trapped under the wreckage.

One man was confirmed dead at the site in Kowloon after suffering a skull fracture while another died after being rushed to hospital, authorities said.

Dozen of workers from the city's Urban Search and Rescue Team worked around the crumpled tower crane, which had fallen onto multiple cargo containers used as temporary offices, trying to retrieve a third victim.

"We can only see the lower half of his body, and he was unresponsive when we tried to communicate with him," fire services official Yim Ying-kit told reporters.

"(The crane) is quite heavy so we need various tools and risk assessment before we can rescue the trapped worker."

Police later confirmed that the man was also killed.